Fedcap Awarded £233 Million (US $330 Million) To Deliver UK Government's Back To Work Scheme

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fedcap Employment UK, a subsidiary of the parent company, The Fedcap Group–which includes Fedcap Canada–has been awarded two major contracts by the UK Department for Work and Pensions to deliver the country's Restart Scheme in the South Central and North West areas of England. Fedcap Employment was the only non-profit to be awarded these contracts, which have a 4.5-year term.

Announced last year under the Commercial Agreement for the Provision of Employment and Health Related Services (CAEHRS) framework, the service provides support for people who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been unemployed between 12-18 months.

Fedcap will offer a personalized mix of face to face and virtual support to assist 132,100 individuals develop their employment skills, obtain training in high growth sectors and secure employment.

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of The Fedcap Group said, "The Fedcap Group believes in the importance of work, seeking to create opportunities for individuals to achieve economic wellbeing. We are pleased to have this opportunity to leverage the skills and experience we have developed over our 86-year history to assist governments as they rebuild and transform their economies and the lives of citizens impacted by the pandemic. We are honoured that the UK Department for Work and Pensions has chosen us as a partner, and we will work diligently to meet and exceed expectations."

Grant Collins, President, Fedcap Canada noted, "The Fedcap Group is one of the highest performing employment support providers, helping 250,000 people annually advance–through education, jobs, career training and coaching. We are committed to assisting individuals achieve societal inclusion and economic wellbeing and look forward to working on this innovative scheme to support those whose livelihoods were lost or impacted due to the pandemic."

About Fedcap Employment UK

Fedcap Employment delivers services across England and Scotland helping people find suitable and sustainable work. The organization delivers an array of employment schemes including the Intensive Personalised Employment Support and Links to Work. Fedcap Scotland is the majority owner of StartScotland, which delivers Fair Start Scotland.

About Fedcap Canada

Funded by the Government of Ontario, Fedcap Canada is focused on providing tailored support for unemployed people in the Hamilton-Niagara region, including those with disabilities, on their journey towards employment and into sustainable work.

About The Fedcap Group

For 86 years, The Fedcap Group has developed innovative and scalable solutions to some of society's most pressing problems. Serving over 250,000 people each year in the US, Canada and the UK, The Fedcap Group provides education and training, workforce and economic development and necessary supports—all targeted to helping people achieve economic wellbeing.

