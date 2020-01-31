February 4th is Toque Tuesday and we are fighting to prevent homelessness across Canada!

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Join Raising the Roof and our partner agencies across Canada on February 4th for Toque Tuesday as we sell toques, baseball hats, and socks in support of long-term solutions to homelessness. This year, our toque awareness campaign creative has been designed by The Local Collective. The toque represents a powerful emotional message helping to spread empathy and awareness around people at-risk of or experiencing homelessness. Some of this year's taglines include:

Dreams shouldn't be homeless.

1 in 7 people using a homeless shelter is a child.

Food. Shelter. Safety. Tonight, 35,000 Families Can Only Pick 1.

Housing is a Basic Human Right, Right?

What can I do on Toque Tuesday?

On Tuesday, February 4th, we invite you to attend a partner agency event in your community, buy a toque and JOIN IN ON THE CONVERSATION! Share your #ToqueSelfie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #ToqueTuesday, #rtrtoque, and @RaisingtheRoof.

Media Opportunity:

The Executive Director of Raising the Roof will be available to discuss the toque campaign as well as issues of homelessness and the social enterprise aspect of ending this ongoing crisis. Our primary location will be at Nathan Phillips Square, where we will have an exciting creative element to share with the community. Through your support we can continue to help those that are most at risk or already experiencing homelessness.

Where can I purchase my Toque?

From morning to night, volunteers from over 20 community partner agencies across the country will be out at various locations, including shopping malls and transit hubs. They will be on site to raise awareness and share information as well as helping to facilitate donations through toque purchases.

A complete event listing [http://www.raisingtheroof.org/news-and-events/events/] is available. Toque items can also be purchased online at: www.BuyAToque.org.

Where does the money go?

Proceeds from the Toque Campaign benefit community agencies across the country to help fund their vital work in the homelessness sector as well as Raising the Roof's Reside program, a homelessness initiative focusing on restoring vacant dwellings into affordable housing through social enterprise. Toque purchases make a real difference in the lives of thousands of Canadians each year.

About Raising the Roof:

Raising the Roof provides national leadership on long-term solutions for the prevention of homelessness through partnerships and collaborations with diverse stakeholders, investment in local communities, and public education. For more information, visit: www.raisingtheroof.org

SOURCE Raising the Roof

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Sonja Kovacev, Campaign Coordinator, Raising the Roof, M: 905.351.6376, [email protected]isingtheroof.org

