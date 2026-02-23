FEB. 28 BRINGS THE COLDEST NIGHT ONCE AGAIN TO HAMILTON

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Neighbour to Neighbour Centre is encouraging Hamilton residents to once again team up, fundraise, and walk in The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). This family-friendly, winterrific fundraising walk takes place on the evening of February 28, 2026 and supports people experiencing hunger, hurt, and homelessness in Hamilton

Tens of thousands of Canadians will take to the streets for CNOY with events taking place in 200 cities, towns, and communities across the country. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to aid the work of Neighbour to Neighbour Centre in providing much-needed support.

The Hamilton Mountain walk begins at 5 Hamilton Ave (Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School) Participants will walk a 2km or 5km route, can warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops along the way, and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the finish line with a light meal and treats. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will also don iconic CNOY toques as they face the cold night. To register go to: www.cnoy.org/location/hamiltonmountain

This is Neighbour to Neighbour's 13th year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, and they're aiming to raise $175,000 for their work with people experiencing hunger, hurt, and homelessness in Hamilton.

Neighbour to Neighbour Centre has been serving Hamilton for 40 years, and funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will greatly impact people in Hamilton in a time of the year known historically for low levels of giving.

For further information, contact: Laura Berljawsky, Director of Development and Marketing, Neighbour to Neighbour Centre, 28 Athens St. Hamiton, ON, [email protected], 905-574-1334 ext.202, cnoy.org/location/hamiltonmountain; For National Event information, contact: Brian Carney, CEO, [email protected], 1-519-603-2250, https://cnoy.org/