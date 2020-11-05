Feather Appoints Dr. Shane Morris to Board of Directors

SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Feather Company Ltd. ("Feather" or the "Company"), a premium cannabis hardware company, announced today that Dr. Shane Morris, CEO of Morris and Associates Consulting who was formerly Chief Product Officer at Aurora Cannabis Inc., has been appointed as a new member of the Board.

As Feather works to expand its portfolio of cannabis derivative products, Dr. Morris' extensive expertise in quality assurance, cannabis operations, regulatory affairs and launching new products will be instrumental in Feather's success within emerging markets

Quotes

"We are thrilled to have Shane join our Board. With 20 years of experience in the area of science policy, Shane has played a critical role in cannabis product development and regulatory initiatives that have led to many novel industry products. The timing is ideal to have Shane join our team, as Feather looks to increase its cannabis derivative offerings." — Patrick Lehoux, CEO, Feather

"Innovation in the cannabis sector will be a key driver of long-term success. Feather has the powerful combination of in-market experience and technical expertise to be a global leader of cannabis product innovation. I am looking forward to supporting the Feather team going forward." — Dr. Shane Morris

About Feather

Feather produces best-in-class vaporizer pens filled with live resin, distillate or CBD. We believe that exceptional design combined with quality cannabis makes for great consumer experiences. Our mission is simple: we make great products that elevate the everyday, one person and one moment at a time. Feather's products are currently available in Canada, the USA and the U.K. through its distribution partners. For more information, visit www.feather.com or follow @feathercompany on Twitter and Instagram.

About Dr. Shane Morris

Dr. Morris is the CEO at Morris and Associates Consulting. He has over 20 years of experience in scientific and regulatory affairs and has served as a senior executive in the cannabis industry since 2015. As Chief Product Officer for Aurora Cannabis, Shane's expertise in quality assurance, cannabis operations, regulatory affairs and food safety ensured success in launching legal vapes, gummies, mints, chocolates, cookies, softgels, concentrates and drinks. During his time at Aurora, Dr. Morris also led a world-class regulatory affairs team managing the largest number of cannabis site licences in Canada, in addition to many international regulatory initiatives. Prior to Aurora, Dr. Morris held executive leadership roles at HEXO and the Government of Canada. Shane holds a Ph.D. in plant science and policy from the National University of Ireland (NUI), Galway and a B.Sc. in biology and mathematics from NUI, Maynooth.

