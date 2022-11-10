FE BATTERY METALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) ("FE" or the "Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Phase 2 exploration work which included prospecting, mapping, sampling and diamond core drilling. The Company has completed eight NQ size core drill holes on the Augustus Property with a cumulative drilling of over 2,200 meters for this Phase of the work program. Since 2021, First Energy has completed over 8,000 meters of diamond drilling on the Property. During the current prospecting work, several pegmatites were identified by the field team on Sayona North claim block located to the northwest of the Authier deposit of Sayona Mining.

One drill hole from the Phase 2 work was drilled to intersect a pegmatite on this block to assess its potential to host lithium mineralization. The drill core from this program was logged and sampled at the core shack located about 50km from the Property in the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The results are being reported as and when received and compiled.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information: please contact the Company at: [email protected] or (604) 375-6005