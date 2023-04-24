FE BATTERY METALS INTERSECTS 1.03% LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 10 METERS NEAR AUGUSTUS HIGH GRADE ZONE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("FE Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Drill Hole LC23-51 from the current 2023 drill program at the flagship Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. Drill hole LC23-51 intersected two lithium pegmatites zones including a 10-metre-wide section of 1.03 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) at 118 m drilled depth. The Company also pleased to announce that a drill hole completed at the Landrienne Silver Prospect intersected 39 meters (m) wide anomalous silver zone from 20 m drilled depth.

Highlights

The Upper Pegmatite at drill hole LC23-51 intersected a four meter zone with 0.95% Li2O at 99 m drilled depth, including 3 m zone of 1.38% Li2O at 99.5 m . In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta) (Please visit https://febatterymetals.com/en/news/2023/ for full table of results)

drilled depth, including zone of 1.38% Li2O at . In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta) (Please visit https://febatterymetals.com/en/news/2023/ for full table of results) The Lower Pegmatite at LC23-51 intersected a 15 meter zone with 0.80% Li2O at 116.5 m drilled depth, including a 10 m zone of 1.03% Li2O at 118 m . In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta) occurred in the pegmatite.

drilled depth, including a zone of 1.03% Li2O at . In addition, there are anomalous values of other rare metals in this section such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta) occurred in the pegmatite. Drill Hole LC23-51 was positioned within the main Augustus zone approximately 53m away from the previously reported drill hole, LC23-50 which also encountered strong lithium mineralization over 17m .

away from the previously reported drill hole, LC23-50 which also encountered strong lithium mineralization over . One drill hole SV23-01 which was completed at the Landrienne Sud Silver prospect intersected a 39 m wide zone at 20 m drilled depth with anomalous values of silver with average 0.41 ppm silver. The Company is looking to explore this area further as a silver exploration target within over 60,000 acres large Augustus claim block.

Drill hole LC23-51 was drilled at location 5367719.52N, 287176.887E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 56.9 degrees and dip -47.5 with a drilled depth of 174 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Drill hole SV23-01 was drilled at location 5370499N, 289074E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 192.4 degrees and dip -49.7 with a drilled depth of 252 m. The drill hole was placed at the Landrienne Silver Showing.

Mr. Gurminder Sangha, CEO of FE Battery Metals stated that, "As we continue to explore our lithium property, we are thrilled to report anomalous silver intercepts in our recent findings. This showcases the potential of our property to host multiple valuable minerals, along with highlighting our commitment to a thorough and comprehensive exploration program at Augustus."

The drill core is logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. A core shack is built at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50km from the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratory code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) for lithium and 1E-Ag - Ag Aqua Regia - ICP-OES package for silver. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

