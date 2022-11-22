FE BATTERY METALS DRILLS 1.49 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 4.95 METERS AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFD) ("FE" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Drill Hole LC22-40 from Phase 2 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC21-40 intersected a 4.95-meter-wide lithium pegmatite with average 1.49% lithium oxide (Li2O) at 189.6m drilled depth (see Table 1 for details).

Highlights

The main pegmatite is 4.95m wide with 1.49% Li2O or 6,936 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) at 189.6m drilled depth.

wide with 1.49% Li2O or 6,936 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) at drilled depth. A second 1.11 m pegmatite was also intersected with 2.14% Li2O (9,940 ppm Li) at 189.6m drilled depth.

pegmatite was also intersected with 2.14% Li2O (9,940 ppm Li) at drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in these pegmatite zones with average 184 ppm beryllium, 40 ppm cesium, 80 ppm niobium, 837 ppm rubidium, and 82 ppm tantalum.

The drill hole LC22-40 was drilled at location 5368021.701N, 287225.118E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 208.32 degrees and dip -46.46 with a drilled depth of 264 m . The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

Another drill hole LC22-41 which completed at the main Augustus pegmatite did not intersect any significant lithium pegmatite. This hole was drilled approximately 500 m up dip from the main pegmatite with the aim to explore potential buried sub parallel pegmatites to the main trend as well as to hit the main zone. All intercepts reported are based on drilled widths and have not been converted to the true width. The results of remaining one drill hole from Phase 2 drill program are pending.

The drill core is logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks are being inserted at industry standard intervals.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About FE Battery Metals Corp

FE Battery Metals Corp is focussed on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The Company's primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the Augustus Lithium Property. Augustus is located in the immediate vicinity of Val d'Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radius from the property. North American Lithium mine (NAL) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the Augustus Lithium Property.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC22-40 Sample assays highlights

Sample ID Depth

From

(m) Depth

To (m) Width

(ppm) Lithium

(ppm) Li2O

(%) 475628 175.85 176.96 1.11 9940 2.14 Main Pegmatite Intercept 475629 189.6 190.5 0.9 7160 1.54 475631 190.5 191.5 1 9110 1.96 475632 191.5 192.5 1 8020 1.72 475633 192.5 193.5 1 4960 1.07 475634 193.5 194.55 1.05 5430 1.17

189.6 194.55 4.95 6936 1.49 475636 201.46 202.5 1.04 89 0.02 475637 211 212 1 31 0.01 475638 212 212.85 0.85 531 0.11

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

