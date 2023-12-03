FE Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC , Dec. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) announces it has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 8, 2023, for gross proceeds of $1,105,000. The Company will issue 675,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 cents per share for gross proceeds of $270,000, as well as issue 1,855,554 flow-through units at a price of $0.45 cents per flow-through unit for gross proceeds of $835,000. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.65 cents per share for a period of two years from the issue date.

Closing of the private placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including from the CSE, and any other regulatory approval. All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FE BATTERY METALS CORP.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

