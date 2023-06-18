FE BATTERY METALS CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2023 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("FE Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has closed its second and final tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement as outlined in in news release dated May 26, 2023. The final tranche of the above noted financing resulted in gross proceeds of $ 520,000 by way of issuing 800,000 FT shares at a price of $0.65 cents per share. Pursuant to the close of the final tranche the Company has raised a total of $ 1,220,000.

In connection with the above-noted non-brokered private placement, a finder's fee of 6% cash will be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the proposed private placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including from the CSE and any other regulatory approval. The securities will be subject to a four-month hold period plus one day under applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

