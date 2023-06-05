FE BATTERY METALS AMENDS STOCK OPTION GRANT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - FE Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("FE Battery Metals" or the "Company) announces it has amended its stock option grant previously announced in news release dated May 26, 2023. The Company has increased the number of stock options granted to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants from 1,500,000 to 2,000,000. All other terms and conditions of the stock option grant remain the same, including the exercise price of $0.59 cents per share.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its financing for gross proceeds of $ 700,000 by way of issuing: (i) 573,770 FT shares at a price of $0.61 cents per share; (ii) 538,461 FT shares at a price of $0.64 cents per share. All other terms and conditions related to the above noted close can be found in the news release dated May 26, 2023.

