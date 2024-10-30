FDUSD Expands to the Solana Blockchain to Further Strengthen and Bolster Access

The development adds to its existing availability across Ethereum, BNB Chain and Sui

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- First Digital Group ("First Digital" or the "Group"), a leader in digital asset custody and trust services in Asia and parent company of FD121 Limited (also known as First Digital Labs), announces that First Digital USD ("FDUSD") will be natively deployed to the Solana blockchain, further strengthening and bolstering access to the stablecoin.

The announcement was made at Binance Blockchain Week 2024, marking a significant milestone in First Digital's commitment to delivering fast, secure, and cost-effective stablecoin transactions for global users. By integrating with Solana's high-performance blockchain, FDUSD will leverage Solana's ultra-fast transaction speeds, low fees and high scalability to meet growing demand for accessible, cross-chain stablecoin solutions by end of 2024.

As a fast-growing challenger in the stablecoin arena, FDUSD continues to provide diverse options to users and partners. By adding Solana to its growing list of supported blockchain networks, FDUSD will empower both retail and institutional users to take advantage of Solana's scalability, unlocking new possibilities for cross-border payments, decentralised finance (DeFi), and everyday transactions.

With Solana's impressive processing speed—capable of handling up to 65,000 transactions per second—users can experience near-instant transaction confirmations. This integration aims to support applications in areas such as DeFi and payments, driving greater utility and adoption of FDUSD across both emerging and established markets.

Vincent Chok, CEO and Founder of First Digital commented: "Expanding FDUSD onto Solana represents a significant step in our mission to enhance its accessibility, availability and utility across multiple blockchain ecosystems. Solana's robust and scalable infrastructure will allow us to deliver even greater value to our users, supporting a wider range of financial use cases and enabling faster, more efficient transactions."

Lily Liu, President of Solana Foundation, added: "As Solana continues to lead the way to redefining blockchain scalability and performance, we are excited to welcome FDUSD into our ecosystem. The integration of FDUSD on Solana will enable new possibilities for real-world, on-chain financial innovations."

FDUSD is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by First Digital Labs, the brand name of FD121 Limited. The FDUSD stablecoin is backed on a 1:1 basis by one U.S. dollar or assets of equivalent fair value, held in accounts of regulated financial institutions globally. Independent reserve audits are published monthly. FDUSD is currently available on Ethereum, BNB Chain and Sui.

About First Digital Group

First Digital Group ("First Digital") is the parent company of First Digital Trust Limited, Asia's leading qualified custodian and registered trust company, and FD121 Limited (also known as First Digital Labs), issuer of First Digital USD (FDUSD).

First Digital Group safeguards, advances and innovates to help clients navigate digital assets as well as benefit from trusted next-generation financial services.

First Digital was established in 2017 under the umbrella of the Legacy Trust Company, an established custodian and trust established in 1992 and registered under the Trustee Ordinance in Hong Kong. Its mission is to help clients benefit from a digital-first future by combining digital asset innovation with its strong foundation in trust, custody and asset management services. The Group's custody and trust arm, First Digital Trust Limited, was established in 2019 and became a fully independent public trust corporation headquartered in Hong Kong with a presence across Asia.

First Digital Trust Limited has been recognised as one of HSBC's 'Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific' Report 2022, while its innovation subsidiary, FD121 Limited (a.k.a. First Digital Labs), is the issuer of the FDUSD stablecoin.

www.1stdigital.com

About First Digital Labs

First Digital Labs is the brand name of FD121 Limited, a Hong Kong-registered subsidiary under the First Digital Group. First Digital Labs focuses on cutting-edge research and development, specialising in the innovation and advancement of digital assets. First Digital Labs is the issuer of the FDUSD stablecoin.

To learn more about First Digital Labs, visit https://firstdigitallabs.com/

