FDI World Dental Federation launches toolkit on how to make dentistry more sustainable

Dental practices can use the tools as a guide to make their work more environmentally sustainable and by tracking progress they can achieve recognition awards for their efforts.

GENEVA, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) today launched a Toolkit for Sustainable Dentistry, to help dental practices understand what actions they can take to ensure their work is environmentally sustainable. By providing dentists and dental teams with the tools and strategies to implement greener practices, as well as track progress, FDI hopes to contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the profession in a tangible way.

The toolkit was developed further to the release of a Consensus Statement on Environmentally Sustainable Oral Healthcare, earlier this year, which outlines the challenges and solutions to improving sustainability in dentistry. It also recognizes that the oral healthcare sector has a responsibility to provide environmentally sustainable care without compromising patient welfare.

"Dentists and dental teams can play an active role in reducing the environmental impact of dentistry, while safeguarding optimal patient care. This online Toolkit for Sustainable Dentistry is a step towards helping dental practices adopt measures to reduce their carbon footprint." said Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya, FDI President. She continued "I hope that our work today will have a positive impact on our future generations so that they can enjoy a healthy life and planet."

The toolkit was developed as part of FDI's Sustainability in Dentistry project, and consists of an interactive platform that guides users to drive their activities towards more sustainable practices by providing them with practical solutions. Dentists and their teams can undertake different sets of challenges and subsequently earn bronze, silver, or gold recognition awards for their practice. The interactive challenges will give dental teams the tools to raise awareness, implement changes and become more environmentally sustainable. Dental organizations and practices, all around the world, are encouraged to register and make eco-friendly choices as a team to showcase their commitment to our planet.

About FDI World Dental Federation

FDI World Dental Federation serves as the principal representative body for over one million dentists worldwide. Its membership includes some 200 national dental associations and specialist groups in over 130 countries. FDI has the vision of leading the world to optimal oral health. https://www.fdiworlddental.org/; facebook.com/FDIWorldDentalFederation; twitter.com/FDIWorldDental; https://www.linkedin.com/company/fdiworlddentalfederation

About the Sustainability in Dentistry project

FDI's Sustainability in Dentistry project was established to motivate and inspire commitment to reduce the collective CO 2 footprint of dentistry, targeting practitioners, patients, and the supply chain itself. The project will produce a suite of tools and resources for dental practices and patients to be more environmentally sustainable. The Consensus Statement was developed through multi-stakeholder collaboration and has resulted in the development of the Online Toolkit for Sustainable Dentistry to help dental practices reduce their environmental impact. Also being developed is a Pledge for Sustainable Dentistry, which will provide guidelines and objectives for achieving a sustainable procurement and supply procedure. Co-signatories across the supply chain are encouraged to sign the pledge.

The project is supported by our founding partners: Colgate, HALEON, Dentsply Sirona, Procter & Gamble and TePe. www.fdiworlddental.org/sustainability-dentistry

