FCMI Parent Co. Announces Holdings in Valor Gold Corp.

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TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - FCMI Parent Co. ("FCMI Parent") announced today that, together with other members of the FCMI Group (defined below), it received and now holds approximately 15.1% of the common shares of Valor Gold Corp. ("Valor").

FCMI Group received the common shares of Valor pursuant to a spin-out by Seabridge Gold Inc. ("Seabridge") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Seabridge, among other things, transferred its interest in the Courageous Lake project to Valor, and then distributed common shares of Valor pro rata to its shareholders. Additional details of the plan of arrangement are provided in Seabridge's management information circular dated March 30, 2026, which has been filed under Seabridge and Valor's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Prior to completion of the plan of arrangement, Seabridge was the sole shareholder of Valor. FCMI Group did not directly or indirectly have beneficial ownership of, or control over, any common shares of Valor. Upon completion of the plan of arrangement, FCMI Group acquired beneficial ownership of, and control over, an aggregate of 8,293,017 common shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 15.08%, and held by FCMI Parent as to 2,541,233 (4.62%), Pan Atlantic Holdings Inc. as to 5,454,694 (9.92%) and Albert D. Friedberg, Nancy Friedberg, Nancy Friedberg Family Trust and the Buckingham Foundation as to 297,090 (0.54%) (such persons, collectively, the "FCMI Group").

Depending on market conditions and other factors, FCMI Group may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares or other securities of Valor, or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Valor that it owns at such time.

Valor's head office is located at 151 Yonge Street, 11th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2W7. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by FCMI Parent, please contact Dan Scheiner at (416) 350-2924.

FCMI Parent Co.

220 Bay Street, Suite 600

Toronto, Ontario

M5J 2W4

SOURCE FCMI Parent Co.