FCL's Edmonton distribution centre employees ratify new agreement

SASKATOON, SK, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) reached a new four-year agreement with employees at our Edmonton distribution centre. More than 170 team members represented by Teamsters Local 987 voted 92 per cent in favour of accepting FCL's latest offer.

"Local Co-ops rely on FCL to source and deliver food products to over 620 communities across Western Canada," said Ron Healey, Vice-President of Ag and Consumer Business at FCL. "This agreement will help us continue to reliably supply our owners with high quality products at competitive prices for the entire Co-operative Retailing System."

"We acknowledge the important role our distribution team members play in our day-to-day operations. We also appreciate the efforts of the bargaining committees, who worked respectfully through a range of difficult bargaining issues and were able to reach a deal together."

Current employees at the top of their pay scale will receive a one per cent wage increase in each year of the new agreement. The agreement includes improvements to benefits for all employees, expanded use of part-time employees and increased scheduling flexibility.

The agreement also includes the introduction of an alternate wage scale for new employees. This wage scale is key to sustaining FCL's operations and the ability to serve local Co-ops across Western Canada over the long-term.

The new agreement covers more than 170 employees at the Edmonton distribution centre. FCL and its union have been bargaining since the last collective bargaining agreement expired on Aug. 31, 2020.

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is focused on providing more than 160 local Co-ops across Western Canada with strategy and leadership, wholesaling, manufacturing, logistics, operational support, business-enabling services and marketing support. Together FCL and those local co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 24,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 620 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs and www.co-op.crs.

SOURCE Federated Co-operatives Limited

For further information: Cam Zimmer, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Federated Co-operatives Limited, (306) 244-1614, [email protected]

Related Links

www.fcl.crs

