FCL lifts cardlock fuel restrictions across Western Canada

SASKATOON, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) has lifted daily card purchase restrictions on diesel and gasoline that were implemented last week at Co-op Cardlocks across the three Prairie provinces as a result of Unifor's illegal blockades at the Co-op Refinery Complex and FCL Carseland Fuel Terminal.

Since access to these sites has been regained, fuel is again being supplied to Co-op Cardlock locations and local co-op locations that were out of fuel.

On behalf of FCL and all local Co-ops, thank you to Co-op Cardlock customers for your patience. We realize these outages and restrictions had a major impact on you and your businesses.

FCL continues to safely and efficiently operate the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC), which is producing fuel at normal seasonal rates.

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is the 54th largest company in Canada and the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique multi-billion dollar wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 170 autonomous retail co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 580 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs .

SOURCE Federated Co-operatives Limited

For further information: or to arrange an interview, contact: Cameron Zimmer, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Federated Co-operatives Limited, Phone: 306-244-1614, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fcl.crs

