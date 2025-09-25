Fathom4sight Unveils FathomPRO: AI-Powered Market Intelligence Platform to Transform Strategic Foresight in Financial Services

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Fathom4sight, Canada's premier FinTech and Financial Innovation Knowledge-as-a-Service (KaaS) platform, announced the official launch of FathomPRO at the Canada FinTech Forum 2025. This AI-driven platform marks a new era in strategic foresight, empowering financial institutions to navigate disruption and accelerate innovation with unmatched clarity and speed.

Already soft-launched to some of Fathom4sight's existing clients, FathomPRO is now being made available to the wider ecosystem. Fathom4sight's client base spans the Big Six Canadian Banks, Top Credit Unions, Insurance Companies, Crown Corporations, Global FinTechs, Big Four Consulting Firms, and more - underscoring its role as a trusted partner to the most influential players in financial services.

At the core of the platform is FathomAI, an AI analyst built to supercharge decision-making across the financial innovation landscape. Whether it's sourcing the right FinTech partner, conducting due diligence, or analyzing competitors, FathomAI delivers dynamic intelligence in seconds. FathomPRO also houses the most exhaustive database of FinTechs operating in Canada, with extensive data on 3,000+ companies. Beyond data, the platform also provides AI-driven personalized insights and exclusive deep dive reports from Fathom4sight's analyst team - insights that are already shaping growth, product, and partnership strategies across Canada's financial ecosystem.

"Canada is at a unique and defining moment - the most disruptive forces in global financial services - open banking, real-time payments, AI, and stablecoins - are all set to launch here at once, creating a true 'big bang' reset for the industry. The need to act fast has never been more urgent. If you're not leveraging dynamic, real-time, high-quality market intelligence, you're not building a future-proof strategy. We built FathomPRO to do exactly that - taking foresight to the ultimate level. You're either leveraging it - or you're left behind. The choice is clear."

– Surinderjit Kaur Bhatti (Jeet), Founder & CEO, Fathom4sight

FathomPRO delivers:

AI-driven personalized intelligence – Curated insights aligned with each client's priorities.

– Curated insights aligned with each client's priorities. Always-on foresight – Real-time monitoring of FinTech and financial innovation activity.

– Real-time monitoring of FinTech and financial innovation activity. Exclusive FinTech data & reports – Proprietary deep dives and Canada's most comprehensive FinTech database.

– Proprietary deep dives and most comprehensive FinTech database. Custom advisory integration – Direct access to Fathom4sight experts who work alongside senior executives to drive growth, partnerships, and innovation.

The launch of FathomPRO also marks Fathom4sight's fourth anniversary and its fourth consecutive year featured at the Canada FinTech Forum, demonstrating its continued leadership in industry foresight and innovation.

About Fathom4sight

Fathom4sight is a Toronto-based FinTech and Financial Innovation Knowledge-as-a-Service firm. Its clients include the Big Six Canadian Banks, Top Credit Unions, Insurance Companies, Crown Corporations, Global FinTechs, and the Big Four consultancies. Through market intelligence platform, and strategic advisory, Fathom4sight empowers organizations to anticipate disruption and accelerate innovation.

