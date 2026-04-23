FASTSIGNS® Earns 14-Year Franchisees' Choice Designation and Seventh Silver Award of Excellence Recognition from Canadian Franchise Association

Dual honors highlight strong franchisee satisfaction and system-wide performance across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, has been recognized by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) with two prestigious honors at the 2026 CFA National Convention in Ottawa, Ontario, earning the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the 14th consecutive year and its seventh Silver Award of Excellence in the Traditional Franchises (30–99 locations) category.

Widely regarded as one of the highest honors in Canadian franchising, the CFA Awards of Excellence recognize brands that excel in building strong franchise relationships through effective leadership, comprehensive training and consistent communication. This year's franchisee survey evaluated overall satisfaction and system performance among participating CFA member brands.

Additionally, the Franchisees' Choice Designation is based on independently administered surveys measuring franchisee satisfaction across key areas including leadership, training, communication, marketing and overall support. This year marks the 14th consecutive year FASTSIGNS has earned the distinction, underscoring FASTSIGNS' strong franchisee performance and consistent brand growth across Canada.

"Receiving both the Franchisees' Choice Designation and being recognized with an Award of Excellence is incredibly meaningful because it reflects both the voice of our franchisees and the overall performance of our system," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "For 14 years, our franchisees have consistently shared positive feedback about the support they receive, and this additional recognition reinforces the strength of our model as we continue to grow across Canada."

FASTSIGNS continues to expand its footprint across Canada, with over 30 centers serving markets including Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver. The brand is actively targeting further growth through both new franchise opportunities and conversion programs, which allow independent business owners to transition into the FASTSIGNS system and expand their capabilities in the fast-growing visual communications space.

"I looked at several franchise concepts, including food and retail, but FASTSIGNS stood out for a few crucial reasons," said Kevin Khan, co-owner of FASTSIGNS of North East Calgary and an upcoming Edmonton, Alberta center."Its B2B (business-to-business) model means we operate on professional Monday-through-Friday business hours, which was huge for my work-life balance. Additionally, FASTSIGNS is an industry leader with phenomenal brand recognition, an incredible corporate support system, and cutting-edge technology. They gave me a proven playbook; I just had to execute it."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $248,083 - $344,624, including a $49,750 franchise fee. As a member of VetFran, the brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the tenth consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more.

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Jordyn Whitted, Thunderly Marketing, (704) 848-7811, [email protected]