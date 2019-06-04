Fastline Signs Partnership with Iron Solutions

Fastline provides the most relevant tools to shoppers of used agriculture equipment and the most business intelligence to help consumers make informed decisions about selling their equipment and buying used equipment.

"We are the only one in the industry with this type of all-inclusive valuation tool for used equipment," says Bill Howard, CEO of Fastline Media Group.

"We're excited about this partnership. For decades Iron Solutions has worked with dealers and lenders to help them appraise the valuations of equipment that farmers have brought in and we want to help growers come to a quicker decision with their local dealer for the best piece of equipment for their operation," says Linda Rader, General Manager Iron Solutions.

"With our tools, we provide the only source of used equipment valuation that is based on actual dealer-sold transactions, providing a far better estimate for the farmer than those based on auction values."

"This is a significant opportunity for Fastline and our audience because, together with Iron Solutions, we are providing web visitors with industry-leading price averages based on Iron Solutions' proprietary formula," continues Howard. "In conjunction with our Price Comparison Tool, Fastline is providing the most comprehensive valuation and comparison tools in the industry to determine the average current retail price and the value of advertised used ag equipment."

How IronAverage® works:

The IronAverage® provides a starting point in determining the value of a piece of used equipment. It represents the average value of an average piece of equipment, with the most commonly equipped options, of the same Year, Type, Make and Model assuming average usage based on age. It is computed using Iron Solutions' proprietary formula based on dealer-submitted retail sales transactions of similar equipment. Note that the actual value of a piece of equipment will be impacted by the machine's actual usage, condition, options and market factors.

How the Price Comparison Tool™ works:

The Fastline Price Comparison Tool provides a real-time look at agriculture equipment prices in a chart with the current asking price and hours for each piece of equipment in the chart. The consumer or buyer can filter the chart by proximity and the year the equipment was manufactured. This gives the consumer the ability to see, based on specific website equipment averages, exactly where the equipment rates for its age and hours. The IronAverage® provides another layer of filtering, so the consumer can see the average price, of an average piece of equipment, in comparison to the equipment they are searching.

About Fastline Media Group

Fastline Media Group has grown from a traditional print catalog to a full-service digital and data-centered operation with over 40 years of experience serving the agriculture industry. Fastline Media Group provides mixed marketing solutions to the agriculture and related industries. The company produces 22 farm industry catalogs, Big Ag™ & Pink Tractor™ audience-specific magazines and Fastline Fast Track ™ (podcast & YouTube™) media across the United States. Fastline also owns i3 Digital Agency, MCW Printing and provides marketing and business intelligence to the agriculture and related industries. For more information, see http://fastline.com.

About Iron Solutions, Inc.

Iron Solutions, Inc. provides used equipment valuations, market intelligence and integrated, cloud-based business systems custom-tailored for the equipment industry. For 80 years, we have delivered the most comprehensive database of agricultural and construction used equipment valuations, normalized for comparability, via IronGuides®. Other services include IronHQ®, IronIndex℠, IronForecast℠ and IronSearch®. The company is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee and has offices in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Iron Solutions, visit www.ironsolutions.com.

