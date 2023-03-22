Fast-Growing Solar Power Equipment Provider Chooses SYSPRO ERP

Nevados Chose SYSPRO Because its Platform Was Designed for Mid-Market

TUSTIN, Calif., March 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that Nevados, a premier solar power equipment manufacturer, has chosen SYSPRO ERP to automate its supply chain processes and provide a financial management system of record.

The Nevados technology platform pairs innovative all-terrain solar trackers with a comprehensive software suite to optimize solar performance and improve PV plant reliability while respecting the natural landscape. The company's solar trackers are ideal for sloped, and rolling terrain, which helps solar project developers and contractors simplify the design, installation, and operation of their solar power plants. Founded in 2014 as an engineering company, Nevados first commercialized its product in 2020. Demand was so great that the company's headcount grew 400% in just two years.

Nevados wanted to find an ERP that was designed for their industry so that it would require very little customization and be able to scale quickly. The company considered 20 software vendors before choosing SYSPRO and their implementation partner, Systems Advisory Services . Nevados was particularly impressed by the responsiveness and expertise of the SYSPRO and SAS teams, as well as the automation that SYSPRO ERP brings to supply chain and financial management.

"As a young company, we were seeking an ERP vendor that would help us scale our business," said Scott Troy, VP of supply chain at Nevados. "We needed to move away from tribal knowledge and manual processes, to a system that everyone can follow. It was essential to implement an ERP that had the capacity to grow."

"SYSPRO has been an excellent partner, and it's clear that they understand our industry," Troy said. "That understanding is reflected in their ERP platform. It's just the foundation we are looking for on which to build our growing business."

"We designed our ERP platform to meet the unique needs of manufacturers like Nevados, and our flexible architecture enables us to scale right alongside their business," said Scott Hebert, CEO at SYSPRO USA. "Nevados delivers incredible technology that addresses significant challenges for the solar industry, and, given the strong interest in clean, renewable industry, we're excited to provide the technological foundation as their operations expand."

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

