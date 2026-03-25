Fast Company Honors QuickFi as Most Innovative Business Services Company for 2026

Google, Nvidia and Anthropic are among Fast Company's other Most Innovative Companies in business services for 2026.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- QuickFi® was honored to be named one of Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies. Fast Company unveiled its 2026 Most Innovative Companies List, led by Google, Nvidia, and Shopify, delivering true innovation and value for businesses, consumers, and the world in the AI era. Now in its 18th year, the list has been the leading guide to the future of business since 2008.

QuickFi was recognized for its outstanding contributions to innovation in equipment finance. The patented QuickFi embedded lending platform will define the next operating model for the $1.34 trillion U.S. equipment finance industry. QuickFi's platform puts borrowers online end-to-end, creating a system of action at the moment of intent across origination, credit, documentation, funding, and throughout loan servicing.

"What stands out from the thousands of companies we evaluated in 2026 is how innovation is increasingly about the enduring power of human creativity," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "At the same time, we're seeing a growing tension between innovation that creates new value and innovation that simply extracts it – a balance that will define the next era of business.

QuickFi's CEO, Bill Verhelle, said, "We are honored to be recognized with world-leading innovators on this prestigious list. QuickFi represents an entirely new business model for the $1.3 trillion per year US business equipment financing industry."

Bill added, "For decades, business borrowers have been offline, and bank employees have been online. QuickFi puts business borrowers online where they can self-serve instantly at the point of sale. The cost advantages of the new model enable banks that discontinued direct lending to SMB borrowers to re-enter the large financing market with a cost-efficient, scalable solution that dramatically improves customer retention and cross-sell capabilities. There are also dramatic advantages for global OEMs creating a differentiated, equipment-buying experience."

For more information about the 2026 Most Innovative Business Services Companies by Fast Company, visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/91497089/business-services-most-innovative-companies-2026

To view the full list of companies, visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list

For information about QuickFi, visit: https://quickfi.ai/

SOURCE QuickFi

Joseph Vu, [email protected], 585-207-0279