Fast Air Marks 30 Years of Aviation Excellence

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Fast Air, one of Canada's leading private aviation and charter service providers, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 1995, the family-built company has grown from a single-base operation in Winnipeg into a trusted aviation partner with locations in Winnipeg and Abbotsford, serving clients across North America.

Over three decades, Fast Air has expanded to offer executive air charter, medevac services through Vanguard Air Care, aircraft management, and award-winning Fixed Base Operations (FBOs). With its focus on safety, service, and innovation, the company has become a cornerstone of Canadian aviation.

"Reaching 30 years is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Dylan Fast, President and Owner of Fast Air. "This anniversary is about celebrating the people who have shaped our story: our employees, our clients, and our community. As we look ahead, we're committed to sustainable growth and innovation that serve our customers and strengthen Canadian aviation."

To mark the milestone, Fast Air hosted a fall celebration at its Winnipeg headquarters, bringing together staff and families. The company also unveiled refreshed branding this year, reflecting its values of trust, service, and people-first culture while honouring its Canadian roots.

