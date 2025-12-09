FASHIONPHILE Launches Total Investment Protection Collection, a First-of-its-Kind Line of Professional-Grade Care Products

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- FASHIONPHILE , the leading re-commerce platform for pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, today announced the launch of its full Investment Protection Collection , a new line of professional-grade care products designed to help consumers preserve the condition and resale value of their luxury handbags. Following the earlier rollout of select products from the line, the complete collection is now available to the public. This marks the first-ever, in-house consumer product launch for FASHIONPHILE.

FASHIONPHILE has investment protection down to a science, having cleaned and restored more than two million handbags and leather goods since its founding in 1999. Recognizing that luxury accessories like highly sought-after handbags, are tangible investments whose long-term value hinges on condition, the brand spent the past decade developing an at-home care system that meets the exacting standards of FASHIONPHILE's own Atelier. With over 25 years of unrivaled expertise, FASHIONPHILE is uniquely positioned to deliver the authoritative care solution for extending item longevity and maximizing return on investment.

The Investment Protection Collection fills a critical gap in the market by offering care products that mirror the rigorous standards used by FASHIONPHILE's own restoration experts. Developed in collaboration with FASHIONPHILE's Atelier team, the line reflects their mission to breathe new life into ultra-luxury items, one meticulous cleaning at a time.

"Luxury is not about excess, it's about quality and longevity. We want to encourage the treatment of luxury goods as long-term investments," said Sarah Davis, Founder & President of FASHIONPHILE. "The products in the Investment Protection Collection are based on the products and systems our in-house professionals use every day. By bringing this expertise directly to the consumer, we are empowering them to actively protect the value of their collections and confidently participate in the circular economy."

The Investment Protection Collection (sold separately) includes:

ReNew Handbag Cleaning Kit: Handbag Cleaner, Conditioner, and a Microfiber Cloth ($85)

Handbag Cleaner, Conditioner, and a Microfiber Cloth ($85) Handbag Wipes: A resealable ziplock pack of 10 wipes to clean up your bag ($20)- coming soon

A resealable ziplock pack of 10 wipes to clean up your bag ($20)- Handbag Hook: Keep your bag off the floor with this stainless steel hook ($35)

Keep your bag off the floor with this stainless steel hook ($35) Handbag Protech Pouch: Sold Individually or as a set of each size of pouches - small, medium and large ($25-$35 or a complete set of all three sizes for $75 total)

Sold Individually or as a set of each size of pouches - small, medium and large ($25-$35 or a complete set of all three sizes for $75 total) Mending & Repairs Kit: The Mending & Repairs Kit tackles everything from loose threads to unexpected mishaps and sudden snags ($30)

The complete Investment Protection Collection is available starting today at Fashionphile.com .

ABOUT FASHIONPHILE

Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 25 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus. FASHIONPHILE has flagships in New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego, CA, and retail locations across the country in Scottsdale, AZ, Newport Beach, CA, Irvine, CA, San Francisco, CA, Austin, TX and Philadelphia, PA. In October 2025, FASHIONPHILE acquired Luxe Collective, marking their entry into the UK luxury resale market. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: FASHIONPHILE.com and on Instagram @Fashionphile.

