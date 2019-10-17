FARO to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2019

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and CEO, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 894-5910 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1052 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing – High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM – 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics – Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire events, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design – Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people, and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics – Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

