FARO® Launches New WebShare Software 'Enterprise' Feature

FARO WebShare is a cloud or server-based hosting platform offering real-time access to the latest as-built 3D reality data for worldwide project management and Scan-to-BIM workflows. WebShare supports data of unlimited size and is source agnostic. The data can also be viewed, evaluated, and shared by authorized persons only, by using a web browser. All common industry standard formats for downloading data are supported, enabling seamless and collaborative workflows. WebShare supports multiple reality data sources and provides users a conversion-free way to export point clouds, including to other popular industry standard formats like Autodesk ReCap and Bentley Pointools.

For the AEC industry, FARO WebShare also enables the integration of 3D reality data as part of Digital Twin for the operation and maintenance of buildings and facilities, and the continuous monitoring of the construction process. Best suited for large organizations in manufacturing, process, or government work, WebShare is ideal for those who prefer to host their own data while remaining committed to the highest security standards that FARO offers.

"WebShare Enterprise marks another important step in driving industry applications that can leverage Digital Twin technology," said Vito Marone, Senior Director of Software Product Marketing at FARO. "On the heels of our recent acquisition of ATS, we will continue to introduce solutions that enable customers to save time and money and improve project efficiency and reliability."

In August, FARO acquired Advanced Technical Solutions in Scandinavia AB ("ATS"), to accelerate the adoption of digital twin solution technology. The planned integration of ATS software and proprietary Traceable 3D system will enable highly accurate and repeatable 3D scans into the FARO WebShare platform, bolstering customer time to decision with 10x faster imaging at up to 1mm accuracy. Digital twin capability is a vital next step as it provides the virtual representation of a physical asset. By creating this duplicate, digital twins serve as virtual blueprints for ongoing operation, future planning, and implementation activities.

