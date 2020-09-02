FARO® Hires Two Industry Veterans to Lead its Global Hardware and Software R&D Teams

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced it has hired two industry veterans to join its senior leadership team and manage the global hardware and software R&D teams. Avi Ray-Chaudhuri, who serves as Vice President of Hardware R&D, and Wesley Tilley, who serves as Vice President of Software R&D, joined the Company on August 31, 2020.

"As FARO continues to increase its focus on cloud-based software applications that enable long-term differentiation of our 3D solutions, we are adding critical talent to FARO's executive team to lead both our software and hardware R&D organizations that will accelerate our product development efforts," said Michael Burger, President and CEO of FARO. "I am thrilled to have two industry leaders like Wes and Avi join our organization and lead these teams."

Avi Ray-Chaudhuri has over 20 years of leadership success in diverse industries including semiconductor, advanced lithography, and laser development. Most recently, he served as VP, Engineering, Commercial Lasers for Lumentum, where he significantly reduced the product development cycle time and implemented best-in-class program management, engineering and operations practices. Ray-Chaudhuri earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University.

Wes Tilley brings has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, primarily in the areas of product management and R&D leadership. He most recently served as VP, Communications Software as a Service at Oracle, where he led a strategic shift in global business unit strategy to Cloud native, SaaS offerings in the telecommunications space. Tilley has an MBA in General Management from Duke University and a B.Sc Computer Science from North Carolina State University.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit: www.faro.com.

