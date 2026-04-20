Farmstrong Financial Launches Amidst Canada's Farm Succession Crisis

New purpose-driven firm offers all-in-one solution as 88% of Canadian farmers lack a succession plan

MOUNT FOREST, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - A new Canadian enterprise is launching to address the urgent challenge of keeping farms in the hands of Canadian families.

Farmstrong Financial supports farming family continuity with a simple, fully integrated approach to protecting generations of work for generations to come.

According to Farm Credit Canada, more than $50 billion in farm assets is set to change hands in coming years, yet a shocking 88 per cent of farm families do not have a succession plan.

"Farmstrong evolved out of the grassroots conversations I've been having with other farmers who are worried about leaving a legacy for their children and grandchildren," says farmer and founder of Farmstrong, Derryn Shrosbree. "It's usually a daunting process, so who can blame them for avoiding the task?" he added.

"Farmers are some of the hardest working and most practical people in this country, but they're turned off by the hardships of traditional succession planning, which leaves them facing a jumble of advisors and a pile of invoices. They deserve to have help turning generations of their work into generations of wealth," Shrosbree added.

Shrosbree has been advocating over the past year to modernize the national tax framework for farm families. A key focus has been expanding the capital gains exemptions for inheritance to include nieces and nephews.

"Canada has something the world covets - farmland, fresh water, and a wealth of natural resources. It's our obligation to protect, strengthen, and nurture our land and the farmers who feed our towns and cities. The best way to do that, is to keep it in the hands of families."

Of the approximately 190,000 farms in Canada, more than 97 per cent are family-owned.

"What we hear over and over again from farmers is that they want to do the right thing, but the system isn't build for them," said Shrosbree. "Farmstrong is our answer to that. It's a one-stop and very simple structure for families that want to move forward with succession planning with confidence."

In 2025, the Ag and Food sector generated $150 billion of Canada's GDP, over $100 billion in exports, and supported one in nine jobs (Minister of Agriculture & Agri Foods, Heath MacDonald)

About Farmstrong Financial

Farmstrong Financial is a Canadian succession planning and family office firm dedicated to serving farmers. The company integrates financial, legal, accounting, insurance, and tax strategies into a unified approach that helps farm families protect their assets, transition ownership, and build long-term generational wealth and secure family legacies. For more information visit: farmstrong.ca

SOURCE Farmstrong Financial

Media Contact: Sarah Tratt, The Narrative Agency, [email protected], 416-577-2138; Heather Milne, The Narrative Agency, [email protected], 416-505-7207