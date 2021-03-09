Farmers Edge Inc. Announces Closing of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WINNIPEG, MB, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Farmers Edge Inc. ("Farmers Edge" or the "Company") (TSX: FDGE) announced today that, further to its recently completed initial public offering (the "Offering") of an aggregate of 7,353,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $17.00 per Common Share, the over-allotment option granted by the Company to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1,102,950 Common Shares was exercised in full for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $18,750,150. The sale of the additional Common Shares today by the Company brings the total gross proceeds of the Offering to $143,751,150.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FDGE".

National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering with a syndicate that included Scotia Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from registration thereunder is available. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Common Shares in the United States.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture delivering cutting-edge solutions powered by a unique combination of field-centric data, artificial intelligence, and complete integration. Farmers Edge is transforming the industry with disruptive technologies and strategic partnerships designed to enhance connectivity across the entire agricultural ecosystem. With the most comprehensive data management platform on the market–FarmCommand®–Farmers Edge is revolutionizing the way farmers, agricultural professionals, and agri-businesses interact with data. For more information please visit farmersedge.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated February 24, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

