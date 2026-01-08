Farm Boy Announces Participation in Feed The Dream Campaign and Launches $20,000 Grant Program to Support Ontario's Youth

The Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant reflects Farm Boy's values, built on strong principles and driven by the power of dreams--celebrating strong communities across Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Farm Boy, one of Ontario's fastest-growing fresh-market retailers, is proud to announce its inaugural participation in the Feed The Dream campaign as an official grocer of Team Canada for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Launched by Empire Company Limited in 2021, Feed The Dream celebrates family, community, and the importance of proper nutrition in reaching athletic dreams. Farm Boy is proud to build on Empire's legacy of supporting athletes while bringing "A Farm Boy Fresh Twist" to Team Canada and Ontario's youth.

Farm Boy, Feed The Dream: Ivanie Blondin, Speed Skating – Long Track and Renata Fast, Ice Hockey (CNW Group/Farm Boy Company Inc.)

"At Farm Boy, we believe that strong values are the foundation of building and growing opportunity, and unparalleled, sustained success is built with the support of strong communities," said Shawn Linton, President and General Manager at Farm Boy Company Inc. "We are proud to support our Team Canada athletes in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as nourish the dreams that inspire youth in communities across Ontario."

Great Achievements Start with Strong Roots

Coinciding with the announcement, Farm Boy is launching two Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grants, each valued at $10,000. Designed to support Ontario's youth get one step closer to reaching their sporting dreams, the grant offers youth and their families funds to purchase groceries and contribute to other costs associated with organized sport.

Ontarians are invited to nominate youth in their local community for a chance to win one of two $10,000 grants by sharing their story and showcasing their unwavering dedication to sport and community. Applications for the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant will be open from January 8 to February 15, 2026, on the Farm Boy website. To nominate someone in your community, visit: www.farmboy.ca/feed-the-dream-grant.

Farm Boy Supports Team Canada

Additionally, Farm Boy is proud to announce its Team Canada partner athletes: Renata Fast, Ice Hockey and Ivanie Blondin, Speed Skating – Long Track. The two Ontario-born athletes aim to inspire and encourage youth across the province and on the world stage, celebrating the next generation of athletes and their future in competitive sport.

For more information about the Feed The Dream campaign and the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant, please visit www.farmboy.ca/feed-the-dream.

About Farm Boy Company Inc.

Farm Boy provides a friendly, fresh-market shopping experience featuring signature farm-fresh produce, butcher-quality meats, artisan cheese, fresh dairy and popular private-label products at great value. Farm Boy has grown from a small produce stand starting in Cornwall in 1981 to 51 stores located across Ontario, with further expansions underway.

SOURCE Farm Boy Company Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Aaron Wade, Manager of Public Relations and Community Investment, Farm Boy Company Inc., [email protected]