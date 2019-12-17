FanDragon Technologies Partners with Event Ticketing Platform Kaboodle

As part of the partnership, FanDragon Technologies has developed a white-label mobile ticket wallet app for Kaboodle to seamlessly deliver digital tickets directly to fans post-sale. The "Kaboodle Tickets" app will be powered entirely by FanDragon's newly-launched SaaS platform, which includes a suite of fan-friendly B2B products and services. Fans receive their tickets delivered securely via the app along with enhanced event engagement, while clients get more control over their ticket inventory, deeper insights into their audiences and unlocked revenue streams. The "Kaboodle Tickets" app will be pilot-tested at the iconic London-based venues Printworks and Drumsheds beginning this month, before moving into full integration in early 2020.

"The mobile wallet is no longer just a tool to store and access tickets - the wallet is becoming a super-hub for event organizers and fans to make the most of live experiences. We are very excited to collaborate with Kaboodle's incredible array of clients," said Robert Weiss, founding CEO of FanDragon Technologies. "At FanDragon, we've designed innovative ticket delivery technology to better protect fans, while providing event organizers insights to really understand their audiences and keep them coming back. Through this partnership with FanDragon, Kaboodle and their clients can now reimagine what tickets and the fan experience can really be."

Kaboodle will be leveraging FanDragon's proprietary Secure Ticket Sync™ technology, providing secure digital ticket delivery that maintains integrity even as tickets are transferred or change ownership. Using an open blockchain-based protocol built on Ethereum, it gives venues and artists the ability to easily distribute and manage inventory post-sale, and to better understand what is happening at the audience level. FanDragon will also offer the ability for Kaboodle's clients to set rules on ticket transfers, offer direct-to-ticket messaging to engage fans, manage fraud, and leverage anonymized behavioral data to inform future offers or incentives.

Launched in 2018, Kaboodle Solutions carved a unique niche in the marketplace by offering event organizers and fans the ability to manage event tickets, accommodations, and travel through one service. In just its second full year since launch, the platform has exceeded 1 million tickets per year.

Voted by DJ Mag's as the 9th best club in the world, London venue Printworks has hosted iconic acts such as Chemical Brothers and Skrillex. The newly-opened Drumsheds, also in London, boasts a 10,000 person capacity space made up of four linked warehouses. Kaboodle's ticket delivery app will soft launch at both venues, starting with the distribution of complimentary passes to venue, talent and promoter guests.

"The electronic music venues and events we work with target a younger generation of concertgoers that are widely mobile-first," said Gareth Cooper, CEO and Founder of Kaboodle Solutions. "Mobile platforms create immense opportunities for organizers to not just make the event experience more convenient, but also more engaging for fans. We are really excited to now be able to use smart data and include additional information on each ticket."

Added Cooper: "Wearing my promoter hat, I was fed up seeing my tickets on secondary sites at massively inflated prices. Kaboodle's ticket exchange platform allows those who genuinely cannot attend an event to resell their ticket at market price to someone who can. With our new wallet app, powered by FanDragon, when a person buys a ticket from Kaboodle, we can maintain control over how those tickets can be transferred, either on Kaboodle or in the app."

Following the pilot tests, Kaboodle and FanDragon will co-develop and expand services in early 2020 to include delivery of VIP and general admission tickets, in addition to other Kaboodle clients and festivals across the UK, Europe and Canada.

FanDragon Technologies' partnership with Kaboodle is the latest in a series of rapid growth markers in 2019. Following its July announcement of their $12 million founding round, FanDragon has built a team of industry-leading pioneers including Steve Machin, who previously held senior executive roles at Live Nation and Ticketmaster Europe, and Alan Rakov, formerly the Chief Revenue Officer at Live Nation Concerts. FanDragon also issued the first edition of the Fan Experience Index in October and recently announced the Fan Forum, offering a unique opportunity for fans to share personal challenges and experiences at live events.

About FanDragon Technologies

Your Tickets, Your Rules, Our Tools. FanDragon Technologies is reimagining the global ticket distribution business with a revolutionary SaaS platform that brings control and transparency back to ticket rightsholders. Leveraging the benefits of the Aventus Protocol's open blockchain technology, FanDragon's unique mobile ticket delivery system gives rightsholders unprecedented control over their tickets, enhancing their engagement with fans and unlocking new revenue streams. With offices in Los Angeles, New York and London, FanDragon Technologies is led by industry experts with decades of experience in creating innovative tech products and services that align the needs of corporations, brands and fans. For more information, visit FanDragon.com.

About Kaboodle Solutions

Kaboodle is a dynamic and versatile event ticketing platform, incorporating travel and accommodation. As the fastest growing ticketing site in the UK, Kaboodle provides solutions to ensure clients keep ownership of customer data and maximise revenue streams throughout the booking process. Kaboodle acts as the primary ticket agent and box office in the UK, Canada and across Europe for a variety of independent festivals, events and venues, including Snowbombing, Hideout and Victorious Festivals, as well as London venues, Printworks, Magazine, Exhibition and Drumsheds.

