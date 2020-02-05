FanDragon Technologies Announces A Surge Of New First-Quarter Partnerships

Ticket Delivery Start-Up Deploys Its SaaS Technology Across Multiple Business Verticals, Meeting Rapidly Increasing Global Demand

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- FanDragon Technologies, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered SaaS mobile ticket delivery solutions, announced today it is integrating its technology with a wide variety of clients across the U.S., UK, and Europe. Several business verticals including music venues, festivals, universities, and live theatre will be deploying FanDragon's SaaS technology into their consumer-facing operations – meeting the industry's need for secure ticket delivery, inventory control, audience intelligence, and powerful new fan engagement tools.

"FanDragon is thrilled to be working with innovative and future-focused companies around the world," said Robert Weiss, CEO of FanDragon Technologies. "FanDragon has the perfect business triad – an enthusiastic marketplace, a great team, and killer technology."

Added Weiss: "This is a win-win for the ticketing industry and the fans. We feel validated in our mission to answer the ticketing industry's call for a truly open blockchain solution. There is tremendous demand for platform-agnostic and vendor-agnostic technology that complements existing industry services while addressing unmet needs. I'm so proud of the amazing work done by the FanDragon team."

FanDragon's new clients include:

Eventene: a SaaS, web, and mobile event planning application with over 2500 global clients, including Riviera Tennis Club and University of California, Irvine . FanDragon will power mobile ticket distribution and delivery within the Eventene iOS and Android apps via its SDK tools.

a SaaS, web, and mobile event planning application with over 2500 global clients, including Riviera Tennis Club and . FanDragon will power mobile ticket distribution and delivery within the Eventene iOS and Android apps via its SDK tools. RSVD: an innovative platform that enables business to unlock revenue by giving customers the ability to skip a line and pay a fee through a web-based reservation solution offering "fast-pass" style arrangements in different environments. RSVD is currently deployed at select Jiffy Lube locations and multiple conferences. FanDragon will provide ticket delivery through a white-label mobile wallet app.

an innovative platform that enables business to unlock revenue by giving customers the ability to skip a line and pay a fee through a web-based reservation solution offering "fast-pass" style arrangements in different environments. RSVD is currently deployed at select Jiffy Lube locations and multiple conferences. FanDragon will provide ticket delivery through a white-label mobile wallet app. Music Traveler: an online marketplace that centralizes performance spaces and makes them available for rent to touring musicians. Since 2018, Music Traveler has facilitated bookings across Europe and the U.S. Investors and ambassadors for Music Traveler include Billy Joel , Hans Zimmer , and John Malkovich . FanDragon will provide ticket delivery through an SDK integration into Music Traveler's mobile app.

an online marketplace that centralizes performance spaces and makes them available for rent to touring musicians. Since 2018, Music Traveler has facilitated bookings across and the U.S. Investors and ambassadors for Music Traveler include , , and . FanDragon will provide ticket delivery through an SDK integration into Music Traveler's mobile app. The 11:11: a Los Angeles-based theater and event space offering a variety of plays, live music, comedy, pop-up art exhibits, and film screenings. FanDragon will create a white-label app for the theatre to handle ticket delivery and streamline operations. The partnership offers a new, cost-effective model for hundreds of small community theaters around the United States to utilize blockchain technology.

a Los Angeles-based theater and event space offering a variety of plays, live music, comedy, pop-up art exhibits, and film screenings. FanDragon will create a white-label app for the theatre to handle ticket delivery and streamline operations. The partnership offers a new, cost-effective model for hundreds of small community theaters around to utilize blockchain technology. Kaboodle: an independent ticketing operator and the primary ticket agent for a variety of festivals, events, and venues across the UK and Europe , including London's iconic music venues Printworks and Drumsheds. FanDragon has partnered with Kaboodle to launch the "Kaboodle Tickets" white-label mobile ticket wallet app providing seamless delivery of digital tickets for Kaboodle's customers.

FanDragon's SaaS product suite includes Secure Ticket Sync™ and Secure Ticket Transfer™, which send tickets seamlessly to fans' smartphones via a mobile ticket wallet and allow partners to set rules on transferability. FanDragon's Direct-to-Ticket™ Messaging delivers in-app communications directly inside the ticket, enabling engagement with all ticketholders. Robust data sets provide actionable intelligence: rightsholders can incentivize repeat attendees, understand purchasing behaviors, gain anonymized insights, and unlock additional value from every ticket.

About FanDragon Technologies

Your Tickets, Your Rules, Our Tools. FanDragon Technologies is reimagining the global ticket distribution business with a revolutionary SaaS platform that brings control and transparency back to ticket rightsholders. Leveraging the benefits of the Aventus Protocol's open blockchain technology, FanDragon's unique mobile ticket delivery system gives clients unprecedented control over their tickets, enhancing their engagement with fans and unlocking new revenue streams. With offices in Los Angeles, New York and London, FanDragon Technologies is led by industry experts with decades of experience in creating innovative tech products and services that align the needs of corporations, brands and fans. For more information, visit FanDragon.com .

