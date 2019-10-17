FanDragon Technologies Adds Ticketing Experts To Business Development Team To Support Expanding Customer And Partner Growth

"These new hires are a gamechanger for FanDragon Technologies – and good news for all who want to see event ticketing evolve in a more transparent and fair direction," said FanDragon founding CEO Robert Weiss. "By stacking our business development department with seasoned pros like Alan, Thomas and Steven, FanDragon will be able to deliver on its promise of using next-generation technology to bring greater control and transparency to the ticketing industry, while empowering our customers to increase fan engagement and unlock new revenue streams."

With its expanded business development team, FanDragon Technologies will forge even more relationships with customers and partners across the wide array of ticketing business sectors including music, sports, cinema, theatre, theme parks, fandom events, attractions, and family entertainment. FanDragon is revolutionizing ticket delivery by giving rightsholders complete control over how their tickets travel through the supply chain, using a mobile wallet which delivers tickets directly to customer's smartphones and combats fraud. Ticket rightsholders gain more insight into their audiences and fans benefit from a safer and more engaging experience.

With 20 years of experience in the ticketing space, Alan Rakov joins FanDragon Technologies as Vice President of Business Development and Ticketing Partnerships. Previously, Rakov served as the Chief Revenue Officer – Concerts at Live Nation, where he played an instrumental role in launching new yield management and distribution channel capabilities. Before that, he was the Vice President of TicketExchange, Ticketmaster's secondary market solution, and served as a general manager of Ticketmaster in Northern California and Nevada, leading the organization's sports resale strategy through partnerships with the NFL, NHL, NBA and college sports teams. In his new role, Rakov will help FanDragon expand into new sectors of the global events market. Working closely with the company's leadership team, he will set strategic direction for the company, identify new business avenues, and execute on the company's global growth strategy.

As Director of Business Development and Partnerships, Thomas Amdemariam will be charged with shaping and driving the business development strategy. With a diverse background in the legal and entertainment sectors, he will work closely with executive leadership to create, manage and grow a prospective pipeline in order to drive strategic partnerships and revenue opportunities. Previously, Amdemariam managed musicians and visual artists with Maker Management in New York and held a Senior Business Development Manager role at Driven, Inc., a data analytics technology provider that helps clients challenged by litigation, arbitration and government investigations.

Steven Dodge joins FanDragon Technologies as a Senior Business Development Consultant, focusing on new client identification and acquisition, account deal structuring, strategy and overall account sales growth. With broad experience across sales and business development, Dodge has a proven track record of successfully closing deals and growing revenue in fast-paced, early stage tech and media companies. Before joining FanDragon, Dodge was the Director of Digital Sales at Brainjolt, an engagement agency and viral media network. Prior to his business development roles, Dodge served for 13 years as an Air Force Intelligence Officer.

This wave of hiring in FanDragon's business development group comes on the heels of the company's August senior hiring news – including John Marchesini as Vice President of Product, Jim Abel as Head of Business Development, Kenji Nightingale as Vice President of Finance and Ash Steffy as Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy. Before that, FanDragon's founding CEO Robert Weiss announced his C-level team: Steve Machin as Global Director of Ticketing Strategy and Innovation, Mark Weiss as Chief Business Officer and General Counsel, and Jason Black as Chief of Staff. FanDragon Technologies came out of official stealth mode in July with the announcement of $12 million in funding and Weiss as founding CEO.

About FanDragon Technologies

Your Tickets, Your Rules, Our Tools. FanDragon Technologies is reimagining the global ticket distribution business with a revolutionary SaaS platform that brings control and transparency back to ticket rightsholders. Leveraging open blockchain technology, FanDragon's unique ticket mobile delivery system relieves the most frustrating and costly burdens faced by venues, promoters, musicians, sports teams, and most importantly — the fans. With offices in Los Angeles, New York and London, FanDragon Technologies is led by industry experts with decades of first-hand experience in global-scale ticketing. For more information, visit FanDragon.com.

