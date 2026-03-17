FAN EXPO HQ Announces FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, June 26-28, 2026

Legendary Actor Mark Hamill to Make Rare Appearance, Headlining this Special Edition show at the Anaheim Convention Center

ANAHEIM, CA, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, FAN EXPO HQ, the largest producer of comic con events in the world, announced FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, which will bring its signature FAN EXPO experience to Anaheim for the first time, Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition to feature Mark Hamill. Photo Credit, Rachel Parker. (CNW Group/FAN EXPO HQ)

Among the roster of stars set to attend, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition will feature a special appearance by legendary actor Mark Hamill, known worldwide for his iconic roles in Star Wars, animation, and video games. Hamill -- who rarely makes convention appearances -- will headline the show, appearing on stage to talk about his legendary career and meeting fans through photo ops and autograph sessions throughout the weekend. Hamill's appearance is courtesy of Official Pix.

At a recent FAN EXPO appearance in Chicago, Mark Hamill shared this message with fans: "I want to thank you all. I've said this many times, if it weren't for the fans, I wouldn't be here. You have been so loyal and so committed throughout."

FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition will bring together fans of movies, comics, anime, gaming, and more for a weekend featuring celebrity guests, animation and gaming voice actors, comic creators, cosplay, shopping, panels, and immersive fan experiences. A full schedule of programming and a roster of celebrity and creator guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Southern California is home to one of the most vibrant fandom communities anywhere in the world," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. "Mr. Hamill's career is beyond iconic, and his connection to fans is truly inspiring. We'd been looking for an opportunity to bring a special experience to fans in Anaheim, so when he approached us, we jumped at the chance to present a Special Edition show. Our mission is always to create once-in-a-lifetime celebrations of the fandoms that bring us together, and this event will do just that."

FAN EXPO HQ is known for connecting fans with each other and with some of the biggest names in the pop culture galaxy. Across its global roster of events, FAN EXPO regularly welcomes world-renowned celebrities, creators, artists, and voice actors while celebrating the creativity and passion of fan communities.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition are on sale now, including single-day tickets, three-day passes, and special VIP and Ultimate packages. There are also several special packages available that incorporate photos, autographs, and priority panel seating for Mark Hamill, on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can visit www.fanexpoanaheim.com to sign up for updates to be the first to hear about ticket availability and guest announcements. Follow FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @FANEXPOAnaheim.

FAN EXPO HQ MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Kingcott, Shareworthy PR

[email protected]

MEDIA MATERIALS: Images & Logos

Accreditation applications for FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition will open in April.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, EDMONTON EXPO, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, and VidCon. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

SOURCE FAN EXPO HQ