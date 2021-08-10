FAN EXPO HQ adds leading Wizard World events to its portfolio, becoming the largest producer of comic con events in the world

"FAN EXPO HQ is devoted to creating unmissable, exceptional fan experiences. We're beyond thrilled to be able to offer that to fans in six new locations, and pleased that Wizard World recognized our ability to elevate guest experience to the next level. We're looking forward to getting to know each of these individual communities, learn what they're looking for, and raise the bar!" said FAN EXPO HQ President, Aman Gupta. "Personally, I'm eager to contribute to the incredible legacy of the Chicago event, the second oldest comic event in North America (1972), and restore it to its former glory and beyond."

Wizard World's 6 U.S. shows will be rebranded in 2022 as:

FAN EXPO Chicago

FAN EXPO Philadelphia

FAN EXPO New Orleans

FAN EXPO Portland

FAN EXPO St. Louis

FAN EXPO Cleveland

FAN EXPO HQ's existing roster includes FAN EXPO Canada (Toronto, ON), MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Boston, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo and various other special events. It also includes FAN EXPO San Francisco, a new event launching in fall 2022, and FAN EXPO Denver, previously Denver Pop Culture Con, which will return with an introductory SPECIAL EDITION show this fall before fully returning in 2022. FAN EXPO HQ events are expected to attract nearly 1 million fans in 2022 and will cover more than 10 million square feet of exhibition space.

"Every fan, at every single one of our 17 events across North America, will benefit from this game-changing announcement," said FAN EXPO HQ President, Aman Gupta. "As the largest producer of fan events in the world, we will be able to offer even more exclusive access to superstar talents, international brands, and innovative experiences. 2022 will be the most exciting year in our company's history, and I know the fans will feel that pride and excitement."

FAN EXPO HQ will be collaborating with Wizard World on a smooth transition and will honor all prior commitments with fans, exhibitors, and artisans. Wizard World will continue to operate the Wizard World Vault and will be participating at all FAN EXPO events. Shows already organized for 2021 will run as originally planned (including Wizard World Chicago 2021). Fans can expect a new, reinvigorated brand and revitalized attendee experience to be delivered for 2022 under the FAN EXPO banner.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland.

The latest 2021 schedule of events is available here , along with up-to-date ticket information, and a regular schedule will return in 2022.

