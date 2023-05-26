FamilyGuard™ Brand Partners with Kelly Rowland to Encourage Families to Say YES to Play

The Disinfectant Brand from SC Johnson Offers Families Funds to Create a Dedicated Play Zone + Declares May 26 National YES, PLAY! Day to Inspire and Celebrate Play

TORONTO, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The FamilyGuard™ Brand, a lineup of disinfectant products from SC Johnson created to help protect families from germs, has declared May 26 the first-ever National YES, PLAY! Day. The day highlights the importance of having a dedicated, clean play space in the home, encouraging Canadian families to prioritize play and get into the routine of doing so together.

Kelly Rowland has teamed up with the FamilyGuard™ Brand to celebrate National YES, PLAY! Day and raise awareness for its Play Zone contest that will give $50,000 divided among 100 families to ensure their kids have a dedicated play space at home. (CNW Group/FamilyGuard™ Brand)

To shine a spotlight on YES, PLAY! Day, the FamilyGuard™ Brand teamed up with Kelly Rowland: mother, singer, actress, author, and television personality who rose to fame as a member of Destiny's Child. The partnership with Rowland is part of new programming from the FamilyGuard™ Brand that is inspiring activities across Canada and the United States so families can say YES to play and the moments that matter. Programming includes:

Hosting the FamilyGuard™ Brand Play Zone contest giving away a total of $50,000 divided among 100 families to create or update an existing dedicated play space in their home to ensure kids have a space to call their own. Beginning today, parents can go to contest.familyguardbrand.com for the entry form and official rules, where they will be asked to share more about their families, how they plan to create or update existing dedicated play spaces, what winning the prize would mean to them and upload photos of the spaces they plan to update or create. The FamilyGuard™ Brand Play Zone contest is open now through June 30, 2023 , with winners announced at the end of summer 1 .





"Being a mom is truly the most important thing to me. Playing with my boys makes me so happy. Whether it's colouring or building with blocks, when I'm with them—I'm just me. I know the impact that play has on their development and how important it is to have a dedicated and clean play area to explore," says Kelly Rowland. "People may not know that I love to clean! After I put my kids down for the night, I do my cleaning routine and feel confident knowing that I've disinfected their play space, so it's ready for what the next day brings. I'm proud to team up with the FamilyGuard™ Brand to help families provide their kids with a space where they can thrive."

According to a recent study, due to COVID, kids are redefining the way they want to play, including seeking a safe space to play and the permission to say YES to play more. Yet where kids see fun, and an opportunity to explore, parents can look at the same thing and see dirty surfaces, which may lead to limiting kids' freedom to play. This gap between the way kids want to play and how parents are helping to facilitate it, is what inspired the FamilyGuard™ Brand YES, PLAY! Day, knowing that play is central to children's physical and social development.

More About the FamilyGuard™ Brand Products

The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Spray is designed for use on 100+ surfaces₺, including where kids and pets play, and the FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Cleaner is expertly formulated for use in homes with children and pets. These new FamilyGuard™ Brand products kill 99.9% of germs*. The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Cleaner cuts through dirt, dust, grease and grime while the Disinfectant Spray fights tough odors and disinfects with a pleasant scent. FamilyGuard™ Brand products are available to purchase in-store and online at major retailers, including Amazon.ca, Walmart, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro and Canadian Tire.

To learn more about FamilyGuard™ Brand, visit FamilyGuard.ca.

₺ See FamilyGuard.ca for full list of approved and prohibited surfaces.

* Use as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces. See label for details.

1 All eligible entries received during the FamilyGuard™ Brand Play Zone contest period will be judged by the FamilyGuard™ Brand, which will select winners based on expression of importance of having a dedicated play space, appropriateness of response related to the Play Zone contest, creativity/originality and overall quality of entry. Winners will be notified via email.

