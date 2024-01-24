OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Come and explore the grounds of Rideau Hall with your family during Winter Celebration on February 3, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. An afternoon of free activities, captivating performances and more than a few surprises will delight young and old alike, all set against the enchanting backdrop of the governor general's official residence.

Try out the snowshoes or sleds, and be sure to lace up your skates on Canada's oldest outdoor skating rink. Learn winter survival tips, enjoy a family obstacle course and discover winter games from all over the world. It's sure to be unforgettable!

All activities are free, but visitors are encouraged to pay it forward by bringing gently used articles of winter clothing for the Snowsuit Fund.

As in previous years, visitors are encouraged to walk or use public transportation to get to Rideau Hall (1 Sussex Drive). A free Winterlude shuttle bus will run in a loop from downtown (Metcalfe Street) to Rideau Hall every hour between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., with the last bus departing Rideau Hall at 4:30 p.m.

Winter Celebration is presented in partnership with Winterlude and the National Capital Commission.

Please note that Rideau Hall is a working residence; scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

