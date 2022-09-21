Family and First Nation Finalize Preparation for the Inquest into the Death of 16 Year-Old Devon Freeman

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - In April 2018, Devon's body was discovered hanging from a tree, roughly 35 meters from the back door of his group home just outside Hamilton, Ontario. Devon was in the care of the Children's Aid Society of Hamilton and had been missing since October 2017. There are serious questions regarding why it took so long to find him, what kind of services he was receiving at the time and what steps could have been taken to prevent his death.

In December 2019, Pamela and Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation requested an inquest into the events leading up to and surrounding Devon's death. On February 13, 2020, the Regional Supervising Coroner announced that an Inquest will be held into the death of Devon.

This long-awaited inquest is scheduled for September 26, 2022 to October 21, 2022 . This will be open to the public and will be live webcast at https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-touching-on-the-death-of-devon-freeman/

Devon will be honoured on September 25, 2022 at the Chippewas of Georgina Island's annual Pow Wow and memorial run. The memorial run will end at the Pow Wow grounds at 11:30am at Sutton District High School Grounds, located at 20798 Dalton Road, Georgina, Ontario followed by an honour ceremony at the Sacred Fire.

The first day of the inquest - September 26, 2022 - will take place on Georgina Island beginning at 10am. Devon's grandmother, Pamela Freeman, Dr. Cindy Blackstock and Dr. Barbara Fallon will be the Inquest's first witnesses. An opening and closing ceremony will take place on Georgina Island.

The remainder of the inquest will take place in Hamilton, Ontario, at the Hamilton Convention Centre at 1 Summers Ln. where Devon resided with his grandmother, Pamela, for the majority of his short life.

Devon's family and First Nation are eager for the inquest to begin in order to shine a bright light on Devon's life and the areas needed for critical change to try and make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.

FOR LOGISITICAL ASSISTANCE FOR ATTENDANCE AT GEORGINA ISLAND

Alicia Trivett

Communications Coordinator

Chippewas of Georgina Island

t: (705) 437-1337 x2245

c: (905) 718-3580

SOURCE Clarke Child & Family Law

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Justin Safayeni, Stockwoods LLP, Counsel for Pamela Freeman, Languages: English only, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 963-5486; Sarah Clarke, Clarke Child & Family Law, Counsel to Georgina Island First Nation, Languages: English only, Email: [email protected], Phone: (416) 260-3030