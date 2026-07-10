FALCONSTAR VENTURES INC. OBTAINS RECEIPT FOR FINAL PROSPECTUS FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING, FINAL PROSPECTUS ACCESSIBLE ON SEDAR+

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VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Falconstar Ventures Inc. (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, for its final prospectus dated July 10, 2026 (the "Prospectus") in connection with its initial public offering (the "IPO") in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Under the IPO, the Corporation intends to raise $300,000 through the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price").

The IPO is being led by Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") on a commercially reasonable efforts basis pursuant to an agency agreement dated July 10, 2026 (the "Agency Agreement"). In accordance with the terms of the Agency Agreement, the Agent will be paid a cash commission and granted non-transferable warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") to purchase up to 300,000 Common Shares, equal to 10% of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the IPO, at the Offering Price, exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date the Corporation's Common Shares are listed on the TSXV.

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendment will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation.

The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Corporation's issuer profile. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from the Agent by email at [email protected] by providing the Agent with an email address or address, as applicable. The Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Corporation and the IPO. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

The TSXV has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares under the symbol "FSTV.P". Listing of the Common Shares is subject to fulfilment by the Corporation of all of the listing requirements of the TSXV, including completion of the IPO.

About Falconstar Ventures Inc.

Falconstar Ventures Inc. is a CPC pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSXV. The Corporation has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated by the TSXV's Capital Pool Company policy, until completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the IPO is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the Exchange. There can be no assurance that the IPO will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Prospectus, any information released or received with respect to the IPO may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Investment in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Giovanni Gasbarro"

Giovanni Gasbarro, Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the IPO, the terms and timing on which the IPO is intended to be completed, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and other factors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "estimates" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the Corporation's management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including completion of the IPO and obtaining final approval of the TSXV, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, including the risk that the Corporation may not obtain all requisite approvals for the IPO, including the approval of the TSXV, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, timing of the IPO, the equity markets generally and risks associated with CPCs. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE FALCONSTAR VENTURES INC.

For further information please contact: Giovanni Gasbarro, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (604) 828-6766, Email: [email protected]; FALCONSTAR VENTURES INC., 729 Schoolhouse Street, Coquitlam, British Columbia, V3J 5R7