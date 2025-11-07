Falcon Gold Expands District-Scale Land Position Bridging the Crippleback Trend and Stony Lake Caldera

FG: TSXV

3FA: FRA

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) (OTC-Pinks: FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking and acquisition of 689 mineral claims totaling 17,225 hectares in Central Newfoundland. This acquisition secures a district-scale land position across a highly prospective corridor within the Victoria Lake Shear Zone, a structural system known to host high-grade gold mineralization.

FG Final Map (CNW Group/Falcon Gold Corp.)

The corridor bridges Sokoman Minerals' Crippleback Lake Trend to the west and Benton Resources Stony Lake Caldera to the east, giving Falcon a commanding position over a largely underexplored section of the Central Newfoundland gold belt.

"Falcon now controls the key structural corridor between two active gold trends. The geology and magnetic signatures suggest multiple high-priority targets, making this one of the most compelling underexplored regions in Central Newfoundland,"

-- Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Highlights – Strategic Corridor Overview

17,225 hectares controlled by Falcon, bridging two major gold trends.

Three active players in the corridor:

Sokoman Minerals – Crippleback Lake Trend to the west.



Benton Resources – Stony Lake Caldera corridor to the east.



Falcon Gold – bridging the structural and geophysical gap in the middle.

Corridor lies along the Valentine Lake Fault system, a proven gold-bearing trend hosting the Valentine Gold Mine (Equinox Gold).

Multiple high-priority targets identified through structural and geophysical analysis.

Immediate exploration program includes magnetic reinterpretation, geochemical sampling, IP-Resistivity surveying, trenching, and Phase I scout drilling.

Project leadership includes Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a veteran geoscientist with 40+ years of experience.

Falcon's position allows the Company to capture structural and geochemical continuity across a largely untested section of the belt.

Immediate Work Program

Falcon will mobilize a high-velocity exploration campaign, including:

High-resolution magnetic reinterpretation and 3D structural modeling Extensive geochemical sampling and mapping IP-Resistivity surveying across priority targets Trenching followed by Phase I scout drilling

"We are moving quickly to get boots on the ground and advance exploration across the corridor. Our immediate work program is designed to generate targets that could lead to significant discoveries,"

-- Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer

Project Leadership

Falcon is pleased to appoint Mike Kilbourne, BSc (Hons), P.Geo., as Project Manager for the Central Newfoundland portfolio. Mr. Kilbourne brings over 40 years of exploration experience, having overseen more than 100,000 metres of drilling and generated over 700 targets across North America and Mexico. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Ontario, Québec, and Newfoundland and has served as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 for multiple publicly listed companies.

Falcon Gold's expanded land position places the Company at the center of a highly prospective and underexplored gold corridor, providing a district-scale platform for systematic exploration and potential discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). Ref: https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/exploration/exploration-projects/Hammond-Reef/default.aspx The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ. The neighboring properties results do not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed

The Company holds multiple additional projects: a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; Spitfire-Sunny Boy, claims in B.C.; Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland, and most recently battery metals projects, Timmins West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property Ontario, Outarde Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, and the Nickel North property in Quebec.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, Director, Telephone: (604) 909-2070, Email: [email protected]