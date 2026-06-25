FALCON GOLD ACQUIRES WEST HAMMOND CONTACT PROPERTY, EXPANDING ITS STRATEGIC POSITION IN THE ATIKOKAN-HAMMOND REEF GOLD DISTRICT

FG: TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX Venture: FG) (FSE: 3FA) (OTC Pink: FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the West Hammond Contact Property (the "Property"), consisting of 156 mining claims (140 single-cell claims and 16 boundary claims) covering 3,067.918 hectares, located within the prospective Atikokan-Hammond Reef Gold District of northwestern Ontario.

Figure 1. Location of Falcon Gold’s West Hammond Contact Property relative to the Hammond Reef Gold Deposit within the Atikokan – Hammond Reef Gold District, Northwestern Ontario, Canada. (CNW Group/Falcon Gold Corp.)

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in Falcon's strategy of building a district-scale gold exploration portfolio in northwestern Ontario. Through our Central Canada Gold Project and the newly acquired 3,067.918-hectare West Hammond Contact Property, Falcon now controls a significant strategic land position across multiple structural corridors associated with the broader Atikokan-Hammond Reef Gold District. As major mining companies and governments continue investing in the region, we believe Falcon is well positioned to unlock value through systematic exploration, strategic land consolidation, and new discoveries," stated Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Covering 3,067.918 hectares, the West Hammond Contact Property significantly expands Falcon's strategic land position within one of northwestern Ontario's most prospective emerging gold districts and complements the Company's flagship Central Canada Gold Project.

Strategically located within the Atikokan-Hammond Reef Gold District, the Property covers a significant portion of the prospective Finlayson Greenstone Belt and associated regional structural corridors. According to Agnico Eagle's public disclosure, the Hammond Reef Gold Deposit hosts approximately 3.3 million ounces of probable gold reserves and an additional 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources.

Management believes the significance of the Hammond Reef Gold Deposit highlights the prospectivity of the broader district. The West Hammond Contact Property occupies a favourable geological setting within the same regional gold-bearing environment and covers interpreted extensions of key structural corridors, including portions of the Marmion Shear Zone. While no assurance can be given that mineralization similar to Hammond Reef exists on the Property, management believes these geological characteristics support the potential for the discovery of additional gold-bearing systems within the district.

Historical exploration has identified numerous gold occurrences, geochemical anomalies and favourable lithological contacts across the Property. The Company has also identified several priority target areas for follow-up exploration, including geophysical targets recommended for future induced polarization (IP) surveys.

As outlined in Falcon's Corporate and Exploration Update, the Company has refined its strategic focus toward northwestern Ontario and district-scale gold opportunities. The acquisition of the West Hammond Contact Property is consistent with this strategy and further strengthens Falcon's position within the district.

Recent investments by major mining companies and government stakeholders throughout northwestern Ontario continue to highlight the region's long-term potential. Falcon believes these developments support its strategy of assembling a district-scale land position within the Atikokan-Hammond Reef Gold District. By strategically consolidating highly prospective ground along key regional structural corridors, the Company aims to enhance exploration opportunities while creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and new discoveries.

Planned Exploration

Upon acceptance of the Option Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange, Falcon intends to commence prospecting, geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, and the advancement of priority targets identified through historical exploration and recent geological interpretation.

The Company believes the West Hammond Contact Property represents a compelling exploration opportunity within the Atikokan-Hammond Reef Gold District and intends to systematically evaluate the Property through an initial exploration program.

Option Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Falcon may acquire a 100% interest in the West Hammond Contact Property by making aggregate cash payments of C$135,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares, and incurring C$600,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over the four-year option period, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Timing Cash Payment Common Shares Upon TSX Venture Exchange acceptance C$10,000 250,000 First Anniversary C$25,000 250,000 Second Anniversary C$25,000 250,000 Third Anniversary C$25,000 250,000 Fourth Anniversary C$50,000 -

Total C$135,000 1,000,000







In addition to the cash and share consideration, Falcon shall incur a minimum of C$600,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property during the four-year option period.

Upon Falcon earning a 100% interest in the Property, the Vendor will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty.

Following the exercise of the Option, Falcon shall make an advance royalty payment of C$5,000 to the Vendor on each anniversary. Such advance royalty payments shall be credited against future royalty payments payable under the 2.0% NSR royalty.

Falcon shall have the right, at any time, to purchase 50% of the NSR royalty (being a 1.0% NSR) for C$1,000,000, pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement.

All cash payments, share issuances, exploration expenditure commitments and royalty provisions are subject to the terms of the Option Agreement and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, where applicable.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kilbourne is an independent consulting geologist and is at arms length to the Company.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani

CEO, Director

Telephone: 604-716-0551

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties

The Company cautions that mineralization, reserves, and resources hosted on adjacent, nearby, or geologically similar properties, including Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be present on the West Hammond Contact Property. References to nearby deposits are provided for regional geological context only.

Reference: Hammond Reef Gold Deposit

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – Hammond Reef Project: https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations-and-projects/exploration-projects/hammond-reef/default.aspx⁠

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of precious and battery metals opportunities across the Americas, with a portfolio spanning established mining camps and emerging exploration districts. Its flagship asset, the Central Canada Gold Project, is located approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit in northwestern Ontario. The project lies within the highly prospective Quetico Fault Zone, a major regional structural corridor interpreted as a key control on gold mineralization in the district. The Hammond Reef deposit is associated with a northeast-trending structural system linked to this broader regional framework, highlighting the significance of the geological setting. The Central Canada property has a documented exploration and development history spanning more than a century. Early work between 1901 and 1907 included shallow shaft development and small-scale production from high-grade material processed through stamp milling. Between 1930 and 1935, Central Canada Mines Ltd. further advanced the project with deeper underground development, crosscutting, and the installation of a small-scale gold mill. Subsequent exploration programs have included diamond drilling campaigns that returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts, supporting the presence of significant mineralization within the system. Beyond its flagship project, Falcon Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of Canadian exploration assets. This includes a 49% interest in the Burton Gold Property in partnership with IAMGOLD near Sudbury, Ontario, exploration-stage gold targets in British Columbia through the Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims, and the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in central Newfoundland.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the timing and content of future work programs, including planned drilling programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, and other corporate and technical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned drilling activities on the Central Canada Gold Project, which is currently permitted for up to 20 drill holes, and the interpretation and potential extension of mineralization along structural trends within the project area. There can be no assurance that the Company's exploration programs will proceed as currently contemplated or that they will achieve their intended objectives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and geological uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that plans, assumptions, or expectations will prove to be accurate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Falcon Gold Corp.