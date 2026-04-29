FAIRMONT WATERFRONT ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR RENOVATION PLAN

– The transformation will thoughtfully reimagine the hotel's Pure Coastal Luxury identity –

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Fairmont Waterfront is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of its comprehensive, multi-year renovation. This initial phase marks the transformation of 96 guest rooms across the hotel's top four floors, introducing a refined design that reimagines the property's signature Pure Coastal Luxury identity.

The full renovation, scheduled for completion by the end of 2029, will thoughtfully refresh all guest rooms and hotel amenities, further elevating the guest experience while remaining true to the hotel's distinctive West Coast setting.

Fairmont Waterfront Signature Harbour Stanley Park View Room (CNW Group/Fairmont Waterfront) Fairmont Waterfront Signature Harbour View Suite (CNW Group/Fairmont Waterfront)

Since July 1991, Fairmont Waterfront has remained a cornerstone of Vancouver's luxury hospitality scene, with panoramic harbour and city views showcased across all 489 guest rooms. Defined by its distinctive West Coast aesthetic, the hotel's heated rooftop pool, pioneering bee program, and vibrant downtown setting have cemented its reputation as one of the city's most iconic luxury destinations.

Many of the hotel's much-loved offerings will be updated throughout the four-year project, including all 489 guest rooms, Fairmont Gold, the hotel lobby, pool area and ARC Restaurant + Bar.

Guest rooms have been thoughtfully reimagined to reflect Vancouver's unique blend of waterfront and forest, drawing inspiration from the natural beauty that surrounds the property. Enhancements include 65" HD flat-screen TVs, elevating both comfort and convenience. In place of a traditional desk, each room features an elegant table with versatile seating options, creating a flexible, multi-functional space for working, dining, or unwinding.

Guests will also enjoy the Fairmont Signature Bed, designed for exceptional comfort and support, featuring the Fairmont Sealy Stearns & Foster® Luxury Euro Plush Pillowtop mattress, alongside elevated Fairmont's distinctive Le Labo bath products.

"At Fairmont Waterfront, every guest moment matters," said Randall Williams, General Manager of Fairmont Waterfront. "This renovation reflects our dedication to elevating those moments through thoughtful design, enhanced comfort, and an enduring sense of Pure Coastal Luxury. We are proud of the work completed so far, and we look forward to welcoming guests into refreshed spaces that feel truly inspired by the remarkable Pacific Northwest."

The exciting transformation has been brought to life through a partnership with Montreal-based design company CAMDI, who bring over 40 years of expertise to the transformation.

The hotel's waterfront setting has thoughtfully inspired the layout and design, reflected in a calming palette of coastal blues, greens, and soft greys. A carefully curated mix of natural woods, stone-inspired finishes, woven textiles, and layered fabrics brings the outdoors in, creating a sense of depth, texture, and understated warmth throughout the space.

"The guest rooms have been reimagined as restorative sanctuaries," said Karine Bannon, Designer and Senior Project Director at CAMDI. "The transformation focuses on spatial clarity, enhanced comfort, and stronger visual connection to the harbour, mountains, and skyline. Layouts feel more intentional and fluid, furnishings are refined and contemporary, and the atmosphere is calmer and more immersive. The result is a space that supports both relaxation and productivity -- reflecting the hotel's role as a destination for both leisure and corporate travelers."

The second phase of the renovation will resume in Fall 2026, with the next collection of guest rooms set to be unveiled and available for booking in Spring 2027.

All guestrooms included in this first phase of the renovation are now available for booking: fairmont-waterfront.com.

IMAGES

High resolution images can be found here: Fairmont Waterfront Transformation

About Fairmont Waterfront

Experience pure coastal luxury and West Coast wellness at Fairmont Waterfront, where breathtaking harbour and mountain views meet a seamless blend of urban sophistication and natural wonder. Centrally located in downtown Vancouver, steps from Canada Place, Gastown, and the Stanley Park Seawall, the hotel offers an authentic gateway to a city surrounded by wilderness. Discover the rooftop garden, one of Vancouver's first green roofs, and its honeybee apiary, with ingredients featured in ARC Restaurant + Bar's Province to Plate menu. Recharge with wellness activities like poolside meditation, sound bathing, and polar plunges, or relax by the heated rooftop pool. Consistently ranked among Vancouver's top luxury hotels, Fairmont Waterfront celebrates the unique harmony of city life and nature that defines Vancouver.

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of 96 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities--iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

SOURCE Fairmont Waterfront

Serena Dadon | Director, Sales & Marketing, [email protected] | +1 (604) 691 1870