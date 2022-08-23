Fairgrounds Public Racket Club Opens Toronto's First Pure-Play Pickleball Racket and Social Club

The non-club club ushers in a new era in pickleball, the fastest growing sport in North America

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Fairgrounds Public Racket Club has opened Toronto's first democratic sports club. More than a place to play pickleball, Fairgrounds is home to an inclusive community that welcomes players of all ages, backgrounds and abilities who want to socialize through matches and events.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America, with a 40 percent growth rate between 2019 and 2022. Easy to learn and play, the sport is popular across all generations, with a rapidly growing fanbase amongst GenZ, Millennials, GenX and Boomers who flock to pickleball courts for the community-oriented experiences.

Fairgrounds opened its first Toronto pop-up at 2400 Yonge Street this summer made possible by the support of First Capital REIT. Thanks to their commitment to developing thriving urban neighbourhoods, Fairgrounds is able to temporarily animate a prestigious property and provide the community with a public space right in the heart of the city.

Revolutionizing the racket-sport world, Fairgrounds removes many of the barriers and challenges typically seen at both public and private courts. By providing quality facilities with zero initiation fees, rentable rackets, and no dress code, Fairground is committed to community and accessibility, keeping doors open to everyone interested in socializing and getting active.

Fairgrounds features five pickleball courts, rotating food and beverage partners and weekly programming that includes free-play opportunities, drop-in sessions available to everyone, and dedicated court time for Toronto youth of all backgrounds.

The pop-up will also be offering free pickleball and 100% Canadian alkaline spring water every Tuesday, all courtesy of local sponsor, Flow. With a longstanding commitment to community and sustainability, Flow has been an invaluable partner for the Fairgrounds initiative.

To help create a dynamic environment and brand experience that captures the spirit of the most beloved public spaces, Fairgrounds partnered with Toronto-based branding consultancy DOB (Design of Brand), who are known for creating magnetic brands, including local businesses like Greenhouse Juice, Superette, Othership, Pennies Bar and Barbet.

With a focus on environmental sustainability and leaving a minimal impact, Fairgrounds has partnered with Unwasted, a Toronto-based company that turns wasted plastics into functionally beautiful furniture. Unwasted is dedicated to producing design-conscious recycled and circular products, and wanted to show their support by providing furniture for the new space.

To accompany the physical clubs is a digital platform that goes beyond court-booking functions to offer a social networking space where community members can find matches, sign up for events and connect with fellow members who share similar skills and interests.

ABOUT FAIRGROUNDS

Fairgrounds is redefining racket and socials clubs in Canada through a network of democratic facilities located across the country. By taking a community-first approach, Fairgrounds is engaging players of all levels, ages and abilities through free-play and drop-in opportunities, in-person events, social networking and retail spaces offering equipment, apparel and lifestyle items. Fairgrounds was founded in 2022 by a team of Canada's top forward-thinking entrepreneurs that includes Matt Rubinoff, founder of Stackt Market, Drummond Munro, co-founder of Superette, Design of Brand partners Sarah Dobson and Danielle Hall, and Emily Robin Sauer, formerly of Lululemon and Saje Natural Wellness.

