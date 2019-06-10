Fairbank-Silverthorn residents in Toronto will be better protected from basement flooding

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, communities need help adapting to the frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters, such as flooding, is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy and the middle class.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Member of Parliament for York South–Weston and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, today announced funding for the City of Toronto's Construction of the Fairbank-Silverthorn Trunk Storm Sewer System Project, part of the City's basement flooding protection program.

The project consists of building a new storm sewer system in Fairbank-Silverthorn area, which will reduce the risk of basement flooding by relieving pressure on the existing combined sewer system during extreme weather events.

Once completed, this project will help reduce the effects of flooding events for over 11,500 residents, protect public utilities, and reduce the impact on the environment caused by combined sewer overflows.

The Government of Canada is investing $73.2 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. The City of Toronto will contribute $133.49 million to the project.

"Extreme weather events are becoming more and more common in Canadian towns and cities. It is time to take concrete steps to adapt to the impacts of climate change to ensure a safe, prosperous future for our families, our businesses and the environment. The project in Fairbank-Silverthorn will help prevent future flood damage in Toronto basements, protecting residents and the essential services they rely on."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Extreme weather is becoming more severe, more frequent, more damaging and more expensive because of climate change. By investing in the infrastructure that protects our neighbourhoods, businesses, and families, we are building communities that can withstand future natural disasters and thrive for generations to come."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety

"We've seen the property damage many communities have had to endure as a result of extreme weather. The basement flooding mitigation project for the City of Toronto announced today will help to keep our residents and businesses safe and spare them the costs of recovery and rebuilding after storms."

Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport

"Basement flooding has become more prevalent in our city, impacting the lives and homes of the residents of Toronto. The Fairbank-Silverthorn Trunk Storm Sewer System project, the largest basement flooding protection project the City will complete, will make a significant difference for residents, properties and the environment, and we're pleased to have the federal government as a funding partner for this important project."

John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick facts

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure that helps communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change is an integral part of Canada's transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class , is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help working people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare.

, is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help working people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare. Announcements in Budget 2019 build on the Government's Investing in Canada plan, under which the Government is investing to build infrastructure in communities across the country.

plan, under which the Government is investing to build infrastructure in communities across the country. With many municipalities across Canada facing serious infrastructure deficits, Budget 2019 proposes a one-time transfer of $2.2 billion through the federal Gas Tax Fund to address short-term priorities in municipalities and First Nations communities.

