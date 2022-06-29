Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in Facebook, Inc., Common Stock.

Who is Eligible to Participate? Any person or entity that purchased or acquired Facebook common stock on a U.S. exchange during the period from January 28, 2016 and March 19, 2018 is eligible for compensation from the Facebook Fair Fund subject to certain other eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security

Facebook Common Stock – (FB) CUSIP: 30303M102

Determination of Eligible Losses

The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in Facebook common stock, the number of shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to Facebook Fair Fund.

How to Apply?

You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claims deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the Facebook Fair Fund website: FBfairfund.com . If you are not able to utilize the online filing, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the Facebook Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also request a claim form by calling us toll free at (866) 578-3658, or by sending an email request to [email protected].

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be postmarked no later than midnight on October 26, 2022

Facebook Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6975, Syracuse, NY 13217-6975.

Toll free number: (866) 578-3658.

Media Contact: Brendan Manfreda, Richard C. Breeden & Company LLC, 240-430-2630, [email protected]