FAIR Canada research finds investors prioritize fair treatment over new products

New research offers a detailed look at what Canadian retail investors prioritize across key regulatory outcomes as policymakers consider changes to market access and innovation

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - FAIR Canada today released new national research that shows Canadian retail investors consistently place greater importance on being treated fairly and on effective oversight than on access to new products or innovation.

The research, based on a national survey and focus groups, asked investors to compare a range of common investor outcomes the regulatory system is intended to deliver and rank them relative to one another. When asked to rank their top priorities, 56% of survey participants ranked being treated fairly in their top three priorities, followed by regulatory compliance (53%) and advisor qualifications (49%). By contrast, only 21% ranked innovation among their top priorities, and just 13% prioritized new product development. While a large majority of investors consider all of the outcomes presented to them as important, the rankings highlight which priorities matter most in relative terms.

"As policymakers consider expanding retail access to private and exempt market investments, these findings provide important insight into what investors really want from the system," said Jean‑Paul Bureaud, CEO, FAIR Canada. "Most are not prioritizing more products. They are asking to be treated fairly and to know that someone is making sure they are."

Other key findings include:

More investors supported restrictions on higher-risk or complex investments than opposed them (51% vs.43%).

Nearly one third (31%) are unsure if there is a regulator responsible for regulating financial investments, and few (16%) could correctly name one.

While most investors report positive experiences with advisors, only 72% believe their advisor puts the client's interests first. -- leaving nearly three in 10 investors unsure or unconvinced.

"We undertook this research to ground our priorities in the views of investors themselves and to help ensure regulatory policy is focused on the outcomes investors value most," said Mr. Bureaud. "If investors place this much weight on fair treatment and oversight, then regulatory priorities should be assessed to determine whether they are actually delivering these outcomes. We're calling on securities regulators and self-regulatory organizations to prioritize policies that strengthen fair treatment in practice. This includes improving compliance and supervision to reinforce obligations to act fairly."

The full report, Retail Investor Priorities, is available on the FAIR Canada website.

The survey was conducted in May 2026 with a representative national sample of 1,500 Canadian retail investors aged 18 and older. It was conducted online in English and French and builds on earlier focus group research.

About FAIR Canada

FAIR Canada champions the rights of individual investors in Canada through advocacy, education, and regulatory advancements. We are the trusted, independent voice on significant issues that affect individual investors. As Canada's only non-profit, investor-focused organization, we provide informed, objective comments on regulatory matters that have an impact on investor fairness and protection. Learn more about investor rights at FAIRCanada.ca and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE FAIR Canada

For further information contact: Pira Kumarasamy, Director of Communications, [email protected], 416-856-6253