Factory Film Studio partners with Trebas Institute Ontario

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Trebas Institute Ontario and Factory Film Studio are excited to share they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The objective of the MOU is to express the willingness of the parties to explore new collaborations.

Trebas Institute provides high-quality skills training for creative careers, and as part of Global University Systems Canada (GUS Canada), an international network of higher education institutions, is excited to explore new avenues to support student success.

Factory Film Studio (FFS) is a vertically integrated development, production, marketing, sales and distribution company with a catalogue of over 120 feature films from Canada and around the world inspired by a love of filmmaking. Currently, they are producing a feature film titled 'We Could Be Heroes', shooting this month in Hamilton, Ontario.

Trebas and FFS share a common interest expanding work-integrated learning. Proposed areas of collaboration may include:

Exploring mentorship, networking and guest speaking opportunities by means of a 'film studio in residence' initiative;

Creating a sustainable production model;

Share effective practices, innovations and industry trends, including exposure to the experiences of accomplished film producers, screenwriters, and film executives;

Co-developing customized training programs and/or micro-credentials and/or summer camps for domestic and international learners;

Promoting other applied learning activities to foster mutual understanding and high-quality skills development through academic-industry collaboration.

The 'film studio in residence' initiative has the opportunity to integrate Trebas students or alumni in project development, production, post-production, or marketing through (not-for-credit) employment opportunities with FFS. Trebas Institute may also promote employment opportunities and provide referrals when and where available with FFS.

Ehsan Safdari, Managing Director, GUS Canada Colleges Division shared, "Trebas Institute helps our students prepare for work in industry by focusing on interdisciplinary collaboration."

He believes the 'film studio in residence' initiative between Trebas Institute Ontario and Factory Film Studio will allow Trebas students the hands-on experience needed to be successful in the quickly evolving production, post-production and marketing sectors while supporting the local industry with top-tier talent.

Mohamed Slimani, VP of Operations, Trebas Institute, said "Trebas Institute is committed to providing high-quality and accessible education and support services to maximize our students' success and learning experience." He continued, "The potential for collaboration, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities between Trebas Institute Ontario and Factory Film Studio is an excellent example of how we plan to make good of that commitment through highly compatible academic and industry collaboration."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Trebas, on this truly ground-breaking initiative, a collaborative way to build the early careers of the next generation of filmmakers in this country. A worthwhile endeavour for all parties and for our industry," said Michael Patrick Lilly, Chief Creative Officer, Factory Film Studio.

Cyndi McLeod, GUS Canada CEO, considers the development of high-quality work-integrated learning opportunities is an important step in GUS Canada's mission to lead the future of education in Canada.

"Trebas Institute already has an excellent track record of graduate success with 75% of students securing employment within 6 months of graduation. The collaboration between Trebas Institute Ontario and Factory Film Studio is a win-win." She stated, "We are excited to be able to offer our skilled and diverse students another opportunity to apply their knowledge in industry before and after graduation."

Established in 1979, Trebas Institute has campuses in both Montreal and Toronto. Over 3,000 graduates have attended Trebas from over 40 countries, making for a culturally diverse student body. This college is one of the principal subsidiaries of Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher education institutions united by a passion for delivering accessible, industry-relevant credentials.

SOURCE Trebas Institute Ontario

For further information: Mohamed Slimani, VP of Operations, Trebas Institute, [email protected]