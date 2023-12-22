Factor brand Parmesan Pesto Chicken with Steamed Spinach, Roasted Green Beans & Grape Tomatoes may be unsafe due to undercooking Français
22 Dec, 2023, 20:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Parmesan Pesto Chicken with Steamed Spinach, Roasted Green Beans & Grape Tomatoes
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Other
Distribution:
New Brunswick
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Prince Edward Island
Quebec
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
