Fact.MR Redefines the Way Start-ups Access Market Research

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- The number one reason for start-up failure isn't lack of funding or stiff competition. The main reason is 'misreading market demand'.

Therefore, it becomes important for start-ups to thoroughly research the market.

Market research can be the make-or-break factor

Market research has long been regarded as a scientific, process-oriented discipline for gaining key insights. However, for most start-ups, accessing quality market research remains a challenge.

Addressing this challenge head-on is Dubai-based market research and consulting firm Fact.MR. Through its exclusive subscription model for start-ups, Fact.MR has become the go-to market research company for small businesses.

"Start-ups that use our reliable market insights prime themselves for success in the long run. Effective market research guides start-ups on what can be achieved and how to achieve it," says Sudip Saha, Co-founder of Fact.MR, and an industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in market research.

Fact.MR also offers start-ups access to the world's largest AI-powered market database - Market Ngage. This AI-powered database provides real-time access to millions of data points, market research reports, competitive landscape analysis, and market projections.

"Agility is critical to operate in a start-up environment. Start-ups often need insights quickly, and that's why our AI-powered database Market Ngage is an apt solution," opines Mr. Saha.

Fact.MR currently serves startups across a range of sectors—automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, industrial goods, chemicals & materials, and retail. Whether a business is looking for global automotive market research or needs granular, country-level healthcare market intelligence, Fact.MR provides the apt solution.

Since its inception, Fact.MR has catered to over 5,000 organizations around the globe. While Fortune 1,000 companies make up a sizeable share of Fact.MR's clientele, its start-up focused market research solutions are the firm's USP.

"Big conglomerates have pre-approved marketing budgets, which is not the case for start-ups, especially those that are bootstrapped. Therefore, we have unique subscription models designed exclusively for start-ups and small businesses," concludes Mr. Saha.

