Fable enters next chapter: Toan Dinh appointed CEO, Alwar Pillai named Executive Chair

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Fable , the leading platform for building inclusive digital products, today announced that Toan Dinh has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 1, 2025. Alwar Pillai will transition from CEO to Executive Chair of the Board.

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in Fable's journey and reflects the company's deliberate approach to long-term succession planning and growth.

Since 2018, Fable has partnered with leading global organizations, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Walmart, CVS, Visa, and Spotify, to help them design and deliver digital experiences that work for everyone ensuring billions of people worldwide can engage with technology without barriers. Under Alwar's leadership, Fable has earned recognition from the UN endorsed World Summit Awards, Forrester, LinkedIn, Forbes, and Fast Company.

"Building Fable has been the greatest honor of my life," said Alwar Pillai, Executive Chair. "I'm deeply grateful to everyone who has and continues to support our mission, and I'm incredibly excited about what lies ahead as Toan Dinh leads Fable into its next chapter of growth."

Toan brings over 15 years of experience scaling SaaS companies across North America and Europe. He has held executive roles at Boast.ai, Patsnap, TouchBistro, Quantum Workplace, and Achievers, where he successfully grew revenue from $10M to $90M+, expanded global teams, and helped raise more than $500M in capital.

"I'm honored to join Fable at such an important moment," said Toan Dinh, incoming CEO. "The company has already transformed how organizations approach accessibility, and I look forward to scaling its impact globally."

Fable's mission remains unchanged: to empower people with disabilities to participate in, contribute to, and shape society. The company will continue investing in product innovation—including AI-driven solutions and cognitive accessibility—while expanding its global footprint.

About Fable

Fable helps companies build inclusive digital products by connecting them with people with disabilities for research and usability testing. With enterprise customers across various industries and recognition from Forbes, Fast Company, Zero Project, and LinkedIn, Fable is shaping the future of accessible technology.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fable