F.U.M Imports Inc. Brings Two Cult-Favourite European Confectionery Brands to Canada: Wellibites and Diablo Sugar Free

Leading distributor F.U.M Imports Inc. brings better-for-you sweets to Canada, that don't compromise on taste – Wellibites and Diablo Sugar Free

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians with a sweet tooth no longer have to choose between indulgence and better-for-you ingredients. Leading distributor F.U.M Imports Inc. is introducing two beloved European confectionery brands to the Canadian market for the very first time: Wellibites , a modern Swedish candy brand, and Diablo Sugar Free , a heritage UK favourite known for its remarkably delicious sugar-free treats. Now available at Harvest Wagon, Pusateri's, Reali's No Frills, Amazon, Ironoak Pharmacies, and online at fumimports.com , and additional retailers to come. These highly sought-after brands are redefining what it means to snack smarter -- offering flavour-forward sweets made without added sugar and without sacrificing taste.

Wellibites Canada (CNW Group/F.U.M Imports Inc.) Diablo Sugar Free Canada (CNW Group/F.U.M Imports Inc.)

Straight from Sweden, Wellibites has built a loyal following across Europe for its fruit-forward, vegan gummies made with natural colours and flavours. Infused with vitamins and minerals, the products were created by a pharmacist in Sweden, reinforcing the brand's better-for-you positioning. Unlike traditional candy, Wellibites are free from added sugar and gluten, delivering a cleaner, more modern way to enjoy sweets. F.U.M Imports Inc. is launching four of the brand's most popular flavours in Canada, Pear & Melon, Pineapple Passion & Blackcurrant, Strawberry Cola, Elderflower & Raspberry, with more to come this year. For Canadian consumers, the arrival of Wellibites represents a fresh, better-for-you option in the growing health-conscious snack category.

From the UK, Diablo Sugar Free has long been a favourite for those seeking satisfying alternatives to conventional sweets, offering indulgent chocolates, cookies, spreads, and candies without the sugar crash. Launching in Canada, the brand brings fan-favourites like the Hazelnut Spread and the viral sensation Dubai Chocolate, alongside a wide range of biscuits, gummies, and chocolate treats -- including Bubble Bar, Butter Cookies, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Almond Cookies, Vanilla and Dark Cocoa Sandwich Cookies, Gummy Bears, Cola Bottles, and Coated Buttons. With the brand's expertly crafted, sugar-free lineup, Diablo makes guilt-free indulgence fun, flavourful, and accessible to Canadians – a better-for-you indulgence without compromising on taste.

"We're thrilled to bring both Wellibites and Diablo Sugar Free to Canada. Canadians are increasingly seeking better-for-you, guilt-free snacking options, and these brands perfectly combine flavour, quality, and innovation," Says Tanya Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, F.U.M Imports Inc. "We can't wait for everyone to experience these treats -- from the fruit-forward, vegan gummies of Wellibites to the indulgent, sugar-free favourites from Diablo -- and see just how exciting guilt-free snacking can be."

With growing demand for cleaner ingredients and functional indulgences, F.U.M Imports Inc. is meeting Canadians where they are: looking for treats that feel good to eat and taste even better. By bringing Wellibites and Diablo Sugar Free to Canada, F.U.M Imports continues its mission of introducing premium, globally loved food brands to the Canadian market -- offering retailers and consumers access to innovative products that balance wellness and indulgence. For more information, visit: www.fumimports.com , Wellibites.com , and Diablosugarfree.com .

About F.U.M Imports Inc.

F.U.M Imports Inc. is a Toronto-based importer and distributor specializing in high-quality products for the Canadian market, with a focus on wellness, sustainability, and exceptional taste. The company's curated portfolio features Diablo Sugar Free, a range of delicious sugar-free snacks and treats, and Wellibites, premium natural, vegan, low-calorie Swedish-made gummies. F.U.M Imports partners with trusted global brands to bring innovative, better-for-you choices to retailers and consumers alike. Follow F.U.M Imports on social @fumimports and discover how the company is redefining wellness-focused importing in Canada.

About Wellibites



Wellibites is a premium, Swedish-inspired brand of naturally delicious, better-for-you bite-sized treats designed for health-minded consumers seeking guilt-free snacking without compromising on taste. Crafted with high-quality, plant-based ingredients and naturally sweetened with allulose and fruit extracts, Wellibites are vegan, low-calorie, and free from artificial colours and flavours -- making them an ideal choice for conscious lifestyles and everyday enjoyment. Available in a variety of flavorful options, Wellibites brings joy to snacking by combining wholesome ingredients with irresistible taste. Discover more at wellibites.com and connect with the brand on social media @wellibites_canada

About Diablo Sugar Free

Diablo Sugar Free is a leading global brand of sugar-free and no added sugar confectionery, dedicated to delivering delicious, guilt-free treats without compromising on taste or quality. Founded in the UK in 2010, Diablo has grown into an international favourite with over 100 products -- including chocolates, cookies, gummies, wafers, spreads and more -- enjoyed by millions of customers in 100+ countries. Combining culinary expertise with innovative sweetener technology, Diablo creates fun and flavourful snacks that let consumers indulge happily while supporting healthier, sugar-conscious lifestyles. Discover more at diablosugarfree.com and connect with the brand on social media @diablosugarfree_canada .

SOURCE F.U.M Imports Inc.

Media Contacts: NKPR, Jessica Mallett, Account Director, [email protected]; Olivia Hallis, Account Executive, [email protected]