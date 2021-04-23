F Tributo Special Edition - Maserati commemorates Fangio's victories in the 250F with a special edition

28 years later, on 17 January 1954, Maserati made its debut in F1 and entered the pinnacle of world motorsports with the 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio. An iconic partnership, crowned by many victories, which Maserati is commemorating today in a fitting tribute.

The Brand's history in competition and its connection with the racing world inspired the new F Tributo Special Edition, which received its world premiere this week at Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

F for Fangio, the driver who made his mark on an Era. Tributo, in clear homage to the glorious victories of the past.

The special series is available on Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colours - Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo - and evokes Maserati's audacious spirit in this sporty version alluring in both looks and details.

The reference to the glorious past is obvious even from the exterior. Red is the colour of Italian motorsports, and historically Maserati cars always raced in paintwork of this hue, which represented Italy in motor racing in the early years of the last century. The bright, vibrant blue of Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, reminds us that blue is one of the colours (together with yellow) of the City of Modena, the Brand's historic home.

There are further references to Fangio's 250F, which had a distinctive red and yellow livery, in the yellow brake calipers and the wheel trim. To complete the exterior look, Levante F Tributo is fitted with Anteo 21" wheels in Black and Ghibli F Tributo with 21" Titano wheels in glossy black. There is a specific badge in glossy black on the wheel arch and the trident logo in body color on the C- pillar.

Finally, the shades of the exterior details are reflected on the interior in the red or yellow stitching combined with the Black full-grain "Pieno Fiore" leather.

More information on F Tributo here:

US https://www.maseratiusa.com/us/en/models/f-tributo

Canada https://www.maserati.ca/ca/en/models/f-tributo

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognizable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a global automotive industry benchmark. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available on more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, the first made by Maserati SUV, all models denoted by use of the choicest materials and technical solutions of the utmost excellence. Ghibli and Levante are now also available in hybrid version and are the Trident Brand's first electrified cars. A complete range, including V6 and V8 gasoline and 4 cylinder hybrid powerplants (currently not available in the US and Canada), with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine, is the supreme expression of the Trident Brand's high-performing DNA. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 supercar, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco (Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. MC20 is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.

For further information visit: www.maseratiusa.com

SOURCE Maserati

For further information: Kas Rigas - Maserati North America - [email protected], Media Information is available here: https://media.maserati.com/